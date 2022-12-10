How to Watch ‘The Whale': Is the Brendan Fraser Movie Streaming?

From director Darren Aronofsky comes “The Whale,” an A24 film flooded with emotion, based on the play first written by Samuel D. Hunter, which debuted onstage back in 2012. The film is adapted from Hunter’s script, set in 2017, and follows a 600-lb. self-isolating English teacher (Brendan Fraser) who still believes in optimism and the good for which his daughter Elli (Sadie Sink) is destined.

The character study of Charlie, the instructor for online college classes cuts straight to the core, shedding layers of humanity and revealing the tricky dynamics between Fraser’s character, that of Sink’s and many more. Charlie knows his death is near, because not only is he overweight, but he also has congestive heart failure, which his nurse friend Liz (Hong Chau) monitors for him.

With Fraser garnering serious Oscar buzz for his transformative performance, many may be wondering how to watch “The Whale.” All your questions answered below.

When Does “The Whale” Come Out?

“The Whale” first premiered at the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4, 2022, for which Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation. The film was then released in limited release on Dec. 9, but will be expanding to more screens in the coming weeks.

Is “The Whale” Streaming or in Theaters?

Right now, “The Whale” is exclusively in movie theaters, and only a few at that. Check your local listings to find out when “The Whale” is playing in a theater near you. A streaming release date has not been announced.

What Is “The Whale” About?

Charlie (Brendan Fraser) has a limited amount of time left in life due to his severe obesity, which partly resulted from the loss of his romantic partner Alan years ago. Through those that remain in his life — from his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink) to his late boyfriend’s sister Liz (Hong Chau) — viewers glimpse the other aspects of Charlie’s life, like his previous marriage to Mary and religious past with New Life Church. Charlie wants nothing more than to connect with his estranged daughter before he dies, so he does everything he can to get her to write, as well as his students, who don’t get to see what he looks like because he keeps his camera off.

Who Is in “The Whale” Cast?

Brendan Fraser stars as Charlie, and Sadie SInk costars as his daughter Ellie. Hong Chau portrays Liz the nurse and sister of Charlie’s late partner Alan. Ty Simpkins plays Thomas, the New Life missionary who tries to convert Charlie and visits him often. Samantha Morton plays Mary, Charlie’s ex-wife and Ellie’s mother.