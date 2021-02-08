On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump will officially begin. And while most networks might not be going all out with special event coverage like they did for the inauguration, CNN will still be bringing you extensive dedicated coverage for as long as the impeachment trial lasts.

CNN has blocked off ten hours of dedicated coverage time for each day of Trump’s second impeachment trial, from 9 a.m. ET until 7 p.m. ET. While the cable network hasn’t fully detailed what that coverage will look like, you can likely expect the normal cast of characters — Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Dana Bash, Don Lemon, Erin Burnett, John King, etc — chiming in over the course of each day.

As it often does for this kind of special events coverage, CNN will offer viewers a chance to stream the impeachment proceedings for free, no TV provider login needed. CNN’s free stream will be available every day from 12pm ET until 7pm ET — outside that window of time, you will need a TV login to watch the network. For now, CNN plans to offer this free stream each day through Saturday, Feb. 13.

It's not terribly likely that the impeachment trial will be over this week, however, and so it's likely those free streams will continue.

Viewers can choose to watch their coverage on the CNN.com homepage or CNNgo app for smartphones, tablets and streaming TV boxes. They can also watch on CNN’s mobile app for iOs and Android, and CNNgo’s apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, and Roku.

Trump’s first impeachment trial began in December 2019, when he was charged with abuse of power. The House voted to impeach Trump for a second time on Jan. 13, following his incitement of the deadly Capitol riots that left five dead and on false election claims about voter fraud.

The impeachment article argues that Trump “demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law, citing both his role in inciting the Capitol siege and attempting to subvert the election results.”