At the start of the pandemic, actor, musician and Sirius XM host Seth Rudetsky and his producer husband James Wesley founded the charity initiative Stars in the House, a daily live-streamed series featuring guest conversations and performances for fundraising efforts.

Since its inception, the web series has raised over $1.1 million for the Actors Fund’s Covid Relief program, as well as funds for other nonprofits including the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Waterkeeper Alliance.

In mid-March, the two announced a 10-hour Ukraine telethon to aid humanitarian efforts through The International Rescue Committee. Featuring a star-studded guest list of both Hollywood and Ukrainian notables, the full-day event will include performances, interviews, and more. Here’s how to watch the telethon online.

When Is the Ukraine Telethon?

The show will air live on Saturday, March 26 from noon to 10 p.m. ET.

Where Is the Ukraine Telethon Streaming?

Viewers have several options depending on their preferences: The telethon will be available to stream on the Stars in the House website and the web series’ dedicated YouTube channel. For people who prefer to listen in, tune in to Sirius XM Stars109. It will not be airing on TV.

Who Is Attending the Ukraine Telethon?

The guest line-up includes everyone from Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” alumni to Oscar-nominated performers and Broadway bigwigs. The attendees include Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, plus Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Laurie Metcalf, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce, Kelli O’Hara, Robin de Jesús, Donna Murphy, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessie Mueller, Josh Groban, Judith Light, John Stamos, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Benanti, Norman Lear, Betty Buckley, Rosie Perez, Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Wilson, Shoshana Bean, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittney Johnson, Miranda Sings, Debra Monk, Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, Adam Pascal, Donna Lynne Champlin, Javier Muñoz, Norbert Leo Butz, Rick Lyon, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Katie Finneran, Ruthie Ann Miles, Andy Karl, Morena Baccarin, Christine Pedi, Colin Donnell, Dagmara Doiminczyk, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Kevin Chamberlin, Anika Larsen, Jenn Gambatese, Sepideh Moafi, Danielle de Niese, Orfeh, Patti Murin, Susan Kelechi Watson, Yuriy Sardarov, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Dr. Jon LaPook.

Additional guests announced Friday are Ben Stiller, Christine Baranski, Kristen Bell, Andrew Rannells, Piper Perabo, Avi Schiffman, Tony Shalhoub, Brooke Adams, Chandra Wilson, David Hasselhoff, Rumer Willis, Beth Malone, Betsy Wolfe, Julia Murney, Laraine Newman, Jane Curtin, Abby Mueller, Paul Castree, Darius deHaas, David Phillips, Angie Swan, Maria Chilewicz, Andrea McArdle, Derek Klena, Shayna Steele, Tom Cavanaugh, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Jessica Vosk, Miss Peppermint, Marcia Cross, and Ukrainian artists Slava Babenkov, Eteri Chkadua, Elena Heimur, Andriy Milavsky, Anna Zhukovskaya, Rita Markova and Katya Stanislavskaya.

Where Is the Telethon Taking Place?

“Josh Groban is going to open the show, live from our apartment!,” Wesley told Parade. “We are literally going to be doing all of the live portions from our small one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. We still need to tell our neighbors.”

Who Will Perform at the Telethon?

According to Rudetsky and Wesley, the event will include a “Second City Television” reunion with Short, Catherine O’Hara, Levy and Martin, who co-starred together in the 1976 Canadian sketch comedy series. “The Gilded Age” stars McDonald and O’Hara will also sing live, and the show will be opened by Groban.

In addition to celebrity guests singing and reading donations, the fundraiser will also include speeches and performances from Ukrainian citizens, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “Servant of the People” costar Oleg Karpenko.

Where Can I Donate?

Viewers who are looking to donate to the cause can do so at https://help.rescue.org/donate/ukraine-web. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will match every donation, up to $50,000.