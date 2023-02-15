He’s not so rumbly in his tumbly anymore. “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” finds a bloodthirsty Pooh Bear ready to wreak havoc in Hundred Acre Wood.

In this slasher film, five years have passed since Christopher Robin left Hundred Acre Wood to attend college. He returns to find his once-cute and beloved teddy bear is now a feral and murderous villain, who turns on Robin as he unleashes violence upon a group of college students.

The classic literary character, originally created by A.A. Milne, takes an entirely new persona under Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s unique vision. The film, which is set to hit theaters Wednesday, Feb. 15, is Frake-Waterfield’s directorial debut; he also co-produced the movie alongside Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios.

Milne’s character became available for use after the original “Winnie the Pooh” entered the public domain in Jan. 2022. The film’s trailer debuted at the end of August, nabbing more than 4.5 million views and 71,000 likes on YouTube.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.”

When Does “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” Come Out?

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” comes out in U.S. theaters on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tickets went on sale on Monday, Feb. 13.

According to reports, Altitude picked up rights for “Blood and Honey” in the U.K. Cinemex will release the film in Mexico, and Cinemex will oversee the film’s Canadian release.

Will “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” Be Streaming?

There are currently no confirmed streaming plans for the film.

Who Is in the “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” Cast?

The cast of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” includes Craig David Dowsett, Chris Cordell, Paula Coiz, Gillian Broderick, Frederick Dallaway, Amber Doig-Thorne, Nikolai Leon, Simon Ellis and Mark Haldor.

Who Directed and Wrote “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”?

Rhys Frake-Waterfield wrote, directed and co-produced “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.” This will be Frake-Waterfield’s directorial debut.

Watch the Trailer