HBO Renews Docu-Comedy Show ‘How To With John Wilson’ for Season 3

HBO announced on Tuesday that it has greenlit the quirky docu-series “How To With John Wilson” for a third season.

The often absurdist and surprisingly moving series follows filmmaker John Wilson as he asks ordinary people on the streets of New York for advice on topics such as “how to make small talk” and “how to cook the perfect risotto,” with each conversation going off on unexpected tangents.

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming said in a statement, “John finds humanity in the most mundane and absurd places, we’re thrilled to continue seeing New York through his utterly hilarious and poignant lens.”

Nathan Fielder of “Nathan for You” fame is an executive producer alongside Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson.



The series is currently nominated for a WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series.

The first two seasons of “How To With John Wilson,” which are both six episodes, are streaming now on HBO Max.