Amazon Prime Video is moving ahead with “Reacher” Season 2 mere days after the first season of the Jack Reacher series first launched on the streaming service. The eight-episode first season of the Lee Child adaptation ranked among Prime Video’s top five most-watched series ever in the U.S. and globally, according to Amazon, and stands as one of the most-binged original series ever on the streaming service.

Based on the Jack Reacher book series by author Lee Child, “Reacher” stars Alan Ritchson as the imposing veteran military police officer. The first season adapted Child’s first Reacher book, “Killing Floor.”

“The phenomenal debut of ‘Reacher’ is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The global impact of ‘Reacher’ makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

“The entire ‘Reacher’ team—cast, production, writers, etc.—is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received,” said Santora. “Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season 2.”

While no details were given as to when Season 2 might debut or what Child book it might adapt, Ritchson previously told TheWrap he’d love to adapt Child’s second book, “Die Trying.”

“Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of ‘Reacher’ was a total delight – they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I’m thrilled we’ll be working together again, for season two,” said Child. “This is very exciting news, and I can’t wait to get started. Reacher couldn’t be in better hands.”

Based on the novels by Lee Child, who is an executive producer on the series, Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson (Titans, Smallville), is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. Reacher is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.