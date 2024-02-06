Howard Stern suggested Taylor Swift should rig a prop bet about who will sit directly next to the pop star at Super Bowl XLVIII when she roots on boyfriend and Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce.

“Couldn’t Taylor Swift make another billion dollars if she bets on who she’s going to be sitting next to and then she brings that person?” Stern asked as he and his “Howard Stern Show” executive producer Jon Hein discussed all the potential opportunities to cash in on Swift’s attendance at the game Sunday. “Yeah, that’s what I would do.”

Those in contention for betting odds include Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany and Donna Kelce as well as Swift’s celebrity friends like Cara Delevingne.

“The odds-on favorite is Brittany Mahomes. She’s passed 100, but then you can take Cara Delevingne is +900,” Hein said. “Jason Kelce is +500 and they’ve got the Kelsey parents, they’ve got Taylor’s parents, but there are odds on whether or not Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift at some time during the broadcast.”

Stern said those odds are zero, which many people agree with, according to Hein. Stern began the segment by saying he enjoys the cameras panning to Swift during the NFL games.

“I know what’s going to happen at the football game, they’re gonna throw the ball, they’re gonna kick the ball. They’re gonna run back and forth. I know what the game is,” Stern said.

“Let’s see some variables. Let’s see how Taylor Swift reacts. Let’s see if she talks to Patrick Mahomes’ wife. Let’s see how she’s getting along with Travis Kelce’s mom. Let’s see if Travis Kelce’s brother comes in and starts running around with his shirt off. I like to see that.”

Watch the segment of the SiriusXM radio show at the top of this post;