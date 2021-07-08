‘Howard the Duck’ Star Lea Thompson Offers to Direct Marvel Reboot

“Howard the Duck” could be getting his MCU close-up, courtesy of Lea Thompson. The actress, who starred in the universally panned 1986 film of the same name, has volunteered to direct Howard in a “Marvel reboot.”

“Howard the Duck” was trending worldwide on Twitter on Thursday following the release of a trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming TV series “What If,” which features a cameo from the disgraced duck. Although much of the commentary centered around the absurdity of his inclusion (despite the character’s origin in Marvel Comics), Thompson took the conversation in an entirely different direction.

“I see my ‘Howard the Duck’ is trending #3. That’s awesome. I love my duck #WhatIf I get to direct @Marvel reboot,” she tweeted.

Thompson’s comment may have more behind it than just playful Twitter ribbing. According to SYFY, Thompson dished in a 2018 interview that she was in talks with Marvel to bring “Howard the Duck” back to the big screen. Citing Howard’s brief cameos in “Guardians of the Galaxy” Vol. 1 and 2 as well as “Avengers: Endgame,” reporter Kevin Tall asked Thompson if she, too, would be returning anytime soon.

“Oh my God, from your lips to God’s ears,” she replied, “I don’t know. To tell you the actual truth, I am going to Marvel to pitch ‘Howard the Duck,’ a new movie.”

When asked if she was serious, Thompson replied with an affirmative, “Uh huh.”

“In like three weeks,” she continued. “I want to direct the ‘Howard the Duck’ remake [laughs]. Why not dream big, right?”

Although Thompson could have been joking in both the interview (there was no word on a new adaption afterwards) and on Twitter Thursday, she is a director herself, with a feature film and six episodes of the sitcom “The Goldbergs” under her belt.

We’re rooting for both Lea and Howard’s silver screen dreams. In the meantime, check out the latter in Marvel’s “What If” trailer. below.