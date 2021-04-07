Howard Weitzman, Powerful Hollywood Lawyer, Dies at 81

Howard Weitzman, the high powered entertainment lawyer with an A-list clientele, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer, a representative of his firm, Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert, told TheWrap. He was 81.

Weitzman, a founding partner Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert, represented some of the biggest names in entertainment. He was the Michael Jackson estate’s attorney during its battle with the IRS, and successfully defended Automaker John DeLorean during his infamous drug trafficking trial in the 1980s.

He rose to public notoriety in the early 1990s when he initially represented OJ Simpson after Simpson’s arrest for murder before stepping down citing an inability to lessen his other work; he was portrayed by actor Ken Lerner in the acclaimed miniseries “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Weitzman also served high-powered Hollywood executives, among them Ron Meyer, who Weitzman represented in negotiations for Meyer’s exit from Universal.

Born in Los Angeles in 1939, Weitzman was a USC graduate who passed the California bar in 1966 and later taught at the school for 12 years. After becoming a managing partner at the firm Weitzman Wyman Bautzer in 1986, he cofounded Katten Muchin Zavis & Weitzman in 1991. Weitzman left to become executive vice president for corporate operations at Universal Studios from 1995 to 1998 before leaving Universal to resume private practice. Weitzman would go on to cofound Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert in 2006.

Weitzman was also an adviser to film productions and an occasional actor. He appeared onscreen in the films “Thank You for Smoking,” and “Corky Romano,” and served as a legal adviser for the TV series “Murder in the First,” among other credits.

Weitzman had been married twice — first to Stacey Weitzman from 1969-1976, and to Margaret Weitzman until his death. He had two sons, Jed Weitzman and actor Armen Weitzman.