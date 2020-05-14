How The CW Plans to Finish Shooting ‘Supernatural’ in Time for Fall

“Certainty is a hard thing to do in this world, right now,” says network boss Mark Pedowitz

| May 14, 2020 @ 11:07 AM Last Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 11:54 AM
Supernatural

The CW

“Supernatural” is still slated to have its swan song this fall on The CW, even though production was cut short before the final two episodes could be shot.

As of right now, the plan is for those last two episodes to finish shooting before star Jared Padalecki starts shooting his new series “Walker,” which is set to debut in January.

“Certainty is a hard thing to do in this world, right now,” said CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz during a conference call Thursday regarding the network’s 2020-21 fall schedule.

Also Read: The CW Fall Schedule: 'Supernatural' Swan Song, Summer Shows Pushed Back

“We hope they will be able to start shooting sometime in late summer, early fall. If not, we will become flexible and rearrange our scheduling.”

The show, which films in Vancouver, was in the middle of airing its 15th and final season when the production shutdown happened in March. At that time, they had aired 13 of the 20 episodes and had filmed 18 of them. So as it stands, there are just the final two left to film, and a handful left that haven’t finished postproduction.

“I think everybody, the studio, the executive producers, Jared, Jensen, and Misha, all want to end 15 years the right way,” said Pedowitz. “So it is important that these two episodes they’ll be shooting will be done the way they want to do them. We’ll just wait it out. We are very much attached to this.”

'Hollywood': Here Are All the Real People Who Appear in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series (Photos)

  • HOLLYWOOD
  • Hollywood Queen Latifah Hattie McDaniel Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Jack Picking Rock Hudson Getty Images/Netflix
  • Jim Parsons in Hollywood Netflix
  • Hollywood Anthony Coons Guy Madison Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Samuel Caleb Walker Rory Calhoun Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michelle Krusiec Anna May Wong Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Joe Marinelli Sidney Franklin Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Timothy Dvorak Irving Thalberg Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Camille Natta Luise Rainer Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Fred Grandy C Aubrey Smith Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Frank Crim Mickey Cohen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel London George Cukor Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Billy Boyd Noel Coward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Paget Brewster Tallulah Bankhead Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Katie McGuinness Vivien Leigh Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Darren Richardson Cole Porter Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Carrie Gibson Dorothy Arzner Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Aidan Bristow George Hurrell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Harriet Harris Eleanor Roosevelt Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel Hagen Joseph Breen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Holly Kaplan Hedda Hopper Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Mitch Eakins Robert Montgomery Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Dan Sachoff Fredric March Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Rachel Emerson Rosalind Russell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Ashley Wood Loretta Young Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Marie Oldenbourg Susan Hayward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Brett Holland George Murphy Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood David Gilchrist Donald Crisp Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michael Saltzman Ernest Borgnine Getty Images/Netflix
1 of 30

Rock Hudson and Anna May Wong aren’t the only 1940s stars who stop by

Most of the main players in Ryan Murphy's new period drama "Hollywood" are fictional, but a number of real stars, filmmakers and movie executives from the 1940s are also portrayed on the miniseries. From the trio of actors who have sizable roles to the blink-and-you-missed-it cameos, here's the complete rundown of who's real in "Hollywood."

Also Read: Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ to Create a Better World

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE