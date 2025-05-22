Hugh Jackman Refuses to Confirm or Deny He’s in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ | Video

With the cast of “Avengers: Doomsday” still set to expand, fans are wondering, hoping and possibly praying that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be part of it. But, when asked about it directly on Thursday morning, the actor was tight-lipped.

Jackman stopped by “The View” in support of his new residency at Radio City Music Hall, but of course, the ABC hosts didn’t pass up the chance to discuss his famous Marvel character. The actor admitted that he really did think he was done playing the mutant before “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and the success of that film has really “invigorated” him.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” also formally initiated the characters into the MCU, meaning that they could appear in “Avengers: Doomsday” next year.

Hugh Jackman is a performer with a superhuman range! He tells us how he's now delighting audiences at the iconic Radio City Music Hall with his residency 'From New York With Love.' pic.twitter.com/yrnoXCr4EG — The View (@TheView) May 22, 2025

“I know you can’t say much, but can you say something?” host Sunny Hostin pressed.

“I really can’t say much. Except, when you say ‘appear,’ more like dominate and destroy every other char– I’m kidding,” Jackman joked. “And it becomes a one-man show!”

Speaking more seriously, Jackman didn’t confirm the rumors, but he also didn’t shut them down entirely.

“No, I really have nothing to add,” he said. “And if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add. So that was uncool. But thanks for asking!”

So, with neither a yes or a no, it seems the door may still be open for Jackman’s return for now. It’s worth remembering that several of his fellow X-Men — specifically from the original 20th Century Fox movies — are already set to appear in the film.

“Avengers: Doomsday” hits theaters on May 1, 2026.