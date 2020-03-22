Hulk Hogan, Cox Radio Reach Settlement Over Sex Tape Lawsuit

Hulk Hogan has reached a settlement with Cox Radio, ending a lawsuit in which the former wrestler accused a radio host working for the company of leaking a sex tape to Gawker in 2012.
Spectrum News Tampa affiliate Bay News 9 reports a confidential settlement was filed with the court on Thursday. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. A trial had been set to start in January 2021.
The lawsuit, which sought $110 million in damages, listed DJs Mike Calta and Matt Loyd among the defendants and claimed that Calta leaked the tape to Gawker as part of a feud with fellow Cox Radio host Bubba Clem, who left the station in 2014. The tape depicted Hogan having sex with Clem’s then-wife and led to a lawsuit against Gawker that Hogan won in 2016, forcing Gawker into bankruptcy.
Loyd reportedly admitted to Tampa police that he stole DVDs from Clem’s studio and leaked copies to other media outlets while working for Calta. As part of the settlement, Loyd and his wife signed a permanent injunction stating they would not leak or possess the sex tape.
The sex tape was one of a series of leaks that derailed Hogan’s career. In 2015, the National Enquirer released a story with audio footage of Hogan using racial slurs that led to WWE severing ties with him. Hogan was reinstated by the wrestling promotion three years later, returning to television to give a speech honoring late longtime WWE interviewer Gene Okerlund.
Hulk Hogan Timeline: From Hulkamania to Gawker Sex Tape Trial (Photos)
Hulk Hogan was born Terry Bolea and attended high school in Tampa, Fla.
Thomas Richard Robinson High School
Hogan broke into the wrestling business in the late 1970's, working under names like Terry Boulder.
WWE
Hogan and his 24-inch pythons ran wild when Hulkamania swept the globe in the 1980's.
WWE
Hogan shocked the world when he bodyslammed the 520-pound Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III.
WWE
Hogan's movie debut was in "Rocky III" as Thunderlips, a wrestler Rocky takes on at a charity event.
MGM
Hogan later starred alongside Christopher Lloyd in "Suburban Commando," one of many critical and commercial bombs Hogan was involved in.
New Line
Hogan admitted to taking steroids while testifying during a federal trial against WWF owner Vince McMahon. Hogan denied McMahon supplied or forced him to take the steroids, resulting in McMahon's acquittal.
WWE
Hogan left WWF and competed in WCW from 1994 to 2000. While there, he teamed with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the infamous New World Order.
WWE
Hogan returned to WWF in 2002 and faced off against The Rock at Wrestlemania X8.
WWE
Hogan starred in "Hogan Knows Best," a reality show with his family, from 2005 to 2007. The show was abruptly cancelled after Hogan's wife, Linda Claridge, filed for divorce when she discovered Hogan cheated on her during filming.
VH1
A few months prior to the divorce, Hogan was harshly criticized after his son was sent to jail for reckless driving that left a friend with irreversible brain damage. Tapes released by local police revealed Hogan and his son blaming the victim during a phone call and planning to capitalize on the crash with a reality TV deal.
Clearwater PD
Hogan moved to TNA Wrestling in 2010, immediately becoming a major character in the promotion. He returned to WWE in 2014.
TNA
A clip from a sex tape featuring Hogan and Heather Clem, ex-wife of Bubba The Love Sponge, is published on Gawker in October 2012.
Getty Images
After returning to WWF, now called WWE, in 2014, Hogan was fired in July 2015 after a racist rant from his sex tapes was released by the National Enquirer.
WWE
On March 7, the trial between Hogan and Gawker began. Hogan is suing Gawker for $100 million in damages, accusing the outlet of invasion of privacy.
AP
On March 18, Hogan was awarded $115 million (more than the amount he was seeking) after a ten-day trial and less than a day of deliberation by the jury.
Getty Images
1 of 16
Hogan’s turbulent career and personal life has put Hulkamania through the wringer
Hulk Hogan was born Terry Bolea and attended high school in Tampa, Fla.