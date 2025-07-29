Brooke Hogan has broken her silence on the death of father, Hulk Hogan, sharing that she’s happy that he’s now “at peace” and no longer in pain.

“I know he’s at peace now, out of pain and in a place as beautiful as he imagined,” she wrote in a Tuesday post on Instagram. “He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

The WWE legend and Real American Freestyle commissioner died in his Clearwater, Florida home last Thursday. His death comes just three days after Fox Nation acquired the TV rights to his RAF wrestling tournament, with its inaugural matchup set to stream on Aug. 30. It also follows reports that the wrestler had been battling health problems in recent months.

At the top of Brooke Hogan’s message, she said that she sees her father’s image through her own children.

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins,” she said. “His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens.”

She continued, adding that she had a sense that her father had died prior to the news hitting headlines.

“We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together,” Brooke Hogan penned. “We he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt before the news even reached us.”

Hulk Hogan’s son Nick took to social media on Sunday to share his own thoughts on his father, whom he called the “best dad.”

“He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got,” he said on Instagram. “I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life.”

TMZ reported paramedics were sent to the Hogan home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, July 24. Promoter and Hogan’s Real American Freestyle partner Eric Bischoff confirmed Hulk Hogan’s death. He was 71.