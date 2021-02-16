Hulu, Blumhouse TV’s ‘Into the Dark’ Finds Lead Cast for Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

Megalyn Echikunwoke and Yonas Kibreab will lead the cast of the 24th installment and Season 2 finale of Blumhouse TV’s “Into the Dark,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Also starring in the installment, titled “Blood Moon,” are Joshua Dov (“Narcos: Mexico”), Marco Rodriguez (“Velvet Buzzsaw”), Gareth Williams (“Mindhunter”) and Jack Yang (“Shadowhunters”). Brian Norris (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Patrick W. Day (“Cruel Hearts”), Jan Munro (“Ford v Ferrari”) and Danielle Juliet Ma also star.

Emma Tammi is directing, while Adam Mason and Simon Boyes are writing.

Also Read: Hulu's 'Into the Dark' Sets Pregnancy Horror Story 'Delivered' as May Movie (Exclusive)

According to Blumhouse, “Blood Moon” follows Esme (Echikunwoke) and her 10-year-old son, Luna (Kibreab), who move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start, but soon attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.

Tammi previously directed the Mother’s Day installment, “Delivered,” that premiered last year. Writer Adam Mason directed two episodes in the anthology’s first season, “I’m Just F*cking With You” and “They Come Knocking.” Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lauren Downey, Alexander Koehne, Mason, Boyes and John Hegeman executive produce.

Also Read: Hulu's 'Into the Dark' Sets Body-Switching Aliens Thriller 'Crawlers' as March Movie (Exclusive)

“Into The Dark” is a monthly horror event series, with each feature-length installment inspired by a different holiday. This installment will premiere on March 26, tied to the Spring Full Moon on March 28.

