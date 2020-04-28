Hulu Outages Spark #HuluDown Hashtag on Twitter

Popular streaming service has been down for thousands of users for hours on Tuesday morning

| April 28, 2020 @ 7:41 AM
handmaids tale season 3

Hulu

If you’re having a hard time watching Hulu on Tuesday morning, you’re not the only one.

Thousands of subscribers have complained the popular streaming service is experiencing an outage early Tuesday, with the hashtag #HuluDown on Twitter. Over at Downdetector.com, a site dedicated to tracking website and app outages, several thousand problems have been reported since about 5:00 a.m. ET.

A Hulu rep did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. The company’s main Twitter account, as well as its support account, have not acknowledged any issues as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

Also Read: Hulu's 'Into the Dark' Sets Pregnancy Horror Story 'Delivered' as May Movie (Exclusive)

About two-thirds of the complaints on Downdetector.com said they were having issues with streaming video, while another 28% were reporting login issues. Some users at around 10:00 a.m. ET on the site reported their Hulu app on their phone or iPhone started to work again after initially going down earlier in the morning.

As usual when a major app is having problems, a number of users flocked to Twitter to complain or joke about their inability to watch shows like “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “Bob’s Burgers”; major original shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” are also MIA for users, too.

Others are apparently upset they can’t stream Gordon Ramsay’s “24 Hours to Hell and Back”:

The service, which is now controlled by Disney, reached 28.6 million subscribers earlier this year.

17 Shows to Watch After 'The Handmaid's Tale,' From 'Lost' to 'Leftovers' (Photos)

  • Various
  • walking dead rick aaron AMC
  • Fear The Walking Dead AMC
  • dale cooper kyle maclachlan twin peaks Showtime
  • Battlestar Galactica Ships ABC
  • ABC
  • Black Mirror BBC
  • Amazon Amazon
  • mr robot emerson collective anonymous content USA
  • Justin Theroux stars in The Leftovers, a new series from Damon Lindelof HBO
  • helena orphan black BBC America
  • 3% Percent netflix weekend binge watch Netflix
  • The 100 The CW
  • CBS
  • Firefly Cast FOX
  • Hunted CBS
  • AMC
  • the expanse binge Syfy
1 of 18

If the Hulu finale leaves you wanting more dystopia and mystery, these are for you

Hulu's hit series "The Handmaid's Tale," which takes place in a dystopian future where women have virtually no rights, has its finale Wednesday. If you're desperately going to miss the series, have no fear. We've rounded up what you should watch while you wait for Season 2. 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE