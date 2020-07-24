Hulu Drops Devilish First Teaser for Marvel TV Drama ‘Helstrom’ (Video)

During San Diego [email protected] Friday, Hulu released the first trailer for its Marvel TV drama, “Helstrom.”

The series will debut all episodes on Oct. 16. You can watch the video above.

“Homeland” alum Elizabeth Marvel will star as their mother, Victoria, who has been institutionalized for the last 20 years. The series also stars Ariana Guerra, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl and Alain Uy. “Marvel’s Helstrom” is based on the comic “Hellstrom,” which centered on Damion Helstrom, aka the Son of Satan.

Also Read: 'Walking Dead' Season 10 Adds Six Extra Episodes, Season 11 Delayed

In Hulu’s version, Daimon and Ana (who goes by Satana in the comic) Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills. It will debut next year.

“Helstrom” was ordered to series last year along with “Ghost Rider,” which was set to see Gabriel Luna reprise his role from “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” However, the series was shelved following creative differences and a larger corporate shift. In October, Marvel TV was moved under Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, who was named chief creative officer across all of Marvel. Since then, Jeph Loeb stepped down as head of Marvel TV and all future development was shuttered.

“Helstrom” is one of the last remaining productions from Loeb’s team.

TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected] — check out all of our ongoing coverage here.