Hulu in May: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

Hulu is out with its list of new additions coming in May, and everything that will be leaving the streaming service at the end of the months.
Highlights include Season 2 of “Ramy,” from Muslim American comedian Ramy Youssef, a new episode of “Into the Dark” called “Delivered,” in which a pregnant woman’s life is thrown into jeopardy when she realizes someone close to her has dark plans for her and the baby, and the series premiere of Hulu original series “The Great” about Catherine the Great, the famous Empress of Russia.
Leaving at the end of the month is “Good Will Hunting,” all three “Free Willy” films, 2006’s “Night of the Living Dead” and 2012’s “Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection,” “Zombieland,” 2002’s “Spider-Man,” and more.
Here is the full list of everything coming and going next month on Hulu:
May 1
Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Batman Begins (2005)
Billy the Kid (2013)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Demolition Man (1993)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Gloria (2014)
GoodFellas (1990)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
House of D (2005)
Megamind (2010)
Men With Brooms (2002)
Molly (1999)
Monster House (2006)
Mutant Species (1995)
Pathology (2008)
Planet 51 (2009)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
Some Kind of Hero (1982)
Soul Food (1997)
Sprung (1997)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Tamara (2006)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Graduate (1967)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Patriot (2000)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Treasure Hounds (2017)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Walking Tall (1973)
May 5
The Lodge (2020)
Vikings: Season 6A (MGM)
May 8
Solar Opposites – SERIES PREMIERE (HULU ORIGINAL)
Into the Dark: Delivered – NEW EPISODE PREMIERE (HULU ORIGINAL)
Spaceship Earth (2020)
May 12
The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)
May 15
The Great – SERIES PREMIERE (HULU ORIGINAL)
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)
Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 ( Food Network)
Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
It’s Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)
It’s a Disaster (2012)
May 19
Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial by Fire (2019)
May 20
Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)
May 22
Rocketman (2019)
Painter and the Thief (2020)
Premature (2020)
Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Top End Wedding (2019)
May 25
The Tracker (2019)
May 26
I Still Believe (2020)
May 28
Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
May 29
Ramy – COMPLETE SEASON 2 PREMIERE (HULU ORIGINAL)
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)
Leaving Hulu May 31
50/50 (2011)
Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
Deck the Halls (2011)
Eyes of an Angel (1994)
Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
Gator (1976)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Hide (2011)
Hornet’s Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
Kinsey (2004)
Leap Year (2010)
Major League II (1994)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
Megamind (2010)
Misery (1990)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Night of the Living Dead (2006)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
Notes On a Scandal (2005)
Richard the Lionheart (2013)
Ricochet (2011)
Righteous Kill (2009)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Spider-Man (2002)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
Swingers (1996)
Tenderness (2009)
The Book Of Eli (2010)
The Cooler (2003)
The Descent (2005)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
Up in the Air (2009)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
Zombieland (2009)
