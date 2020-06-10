Hulu has moved up the premiere dates for “Love, Victor” and “Taste the Nation” out of respect for “Juneteenth,” (June 19) which commemorates the ending the slavery.

“Love, Victor” will now premiere on June 17, while “Taste the Nation” will follow on June 18.

“This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight,” Hulu said in a statement.

Though President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was signed into order in 1863, June 19, 1965 marks the day that Union general Gordon Granger told enslaved African-Americans in Texas that they were now free men. It has since become the day reserved to commemorate the abolishment of slavery, which was made official with the ratification of the 13th Amendment.

“Love, Victor” is a spinoff of “Love, Simon.” A young adult dramedy set in the world of the 2018 film, the series follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery who reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. Along with Cimino “Love, Victor” stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

“Taste the Nation” stars Padma Lakshmi, in which she’ll explore the culinary traditions of America’s immigrant communities.