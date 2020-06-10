Hulu Moves ‘Love, Victor’ and ‘Taste the Nation’ Premiere Dates Out of Respect for Juneteenth

The series will now debut June 17 and June 18, respectively

| June 10, 2020 @ 8:32 AM
Love, Victor

Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Hulu has moved up the premiere dates for “Love, Victor” and “Taste the Nation” out of respect for “Juneteenth,” (June 19) which commemorates the ending the slavery.

“Love, Victor” will now premiere on June 17, while “Taste the Nation” will follow on June 18.

“This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight,” Hulu said in a statement.

Though President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was signed into order in 1863, June 19, 1965 marks the day that Union general Gordon Granger told enslaved African-Americans in Texas that they were now free men. It has since become the day reserved to commemorate the abolishment of slavery, which was made official with the ratification of the 13th Amendment.

Also Read: Hulu in June: Here's Everything Coming and Going

“Love, Victor” is a spinoff of “Love, Simon.” A young adult dramedy set in the world of the 2018 film, the series follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery who reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. Along with Cimino “Love, Victor” stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

“Taste the Nation” stars Padma Lakshmi, in which she’ll explore the culinary traditions of America’s immigrant communities.

Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

