Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Adaptation Adds Tiffany Boone

Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” limited series has added “Hunters” star Tiffany Boone in a leading role, TheWrap has learned.

Based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, “Nine Perfect Strangers” stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. The series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living, per Hulu. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. McCarthy will play the role of Francis, one of the nine “perfect” strangers.

Boone will play Delilah, an employee of the wellness resort, Tranquillum. Along with Kidman and McCarthy, Boone joins a cast that includes Samara Weaving, Luke Evans and Melvin Gregg.

David E. Kelley and “Edge of Tomorrow” screenwriter John Henry Butterworth will serve as showrunners on “Nine Perfect Strangers,” co-writing the series alongside Samantha Strauss. Along with Kelley and Butterworth, executive producers include Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, and Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, as well as Moriarty and McCarthy.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is expected to premiere on Hulu in 2021.

Boone currently stars in Amazon’s “Hunters” and recently appeared in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” She will next star opposite George Clooney in the Netflix film “The Midnight Sky.”

She is repped by ICM and Vault Entertainment

Deadline first reported news of Boone’s casting in “Nine Perfect Strangers.”