Hulu in October: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

Hulu is out with its list of everything new coming and everything leaving the streaming service in the month of October.

Highlights include seasons four and seven of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” Season 8 of “My 600-lb Life” featuring the late star Coliesa McMillian, and a bunch of cooking shows including seasons nine and 10 of “Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern,” Season 13 of “Cutthroat Kitchen” and Season 18 of “Hell’s Kitchen.” All of those come out Oct. 1.

For Halloween, catch the Hulu Original series “Monsterland” out Oct. 2.

On Oct. 14, catch the season premiere of “The Bachelorette” just one day after it airs on ABC.

Leaving Hulu on Oct. 31 are all five of the “Twilight” movies (tragic, we know), “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Footloose.”

See the full list below.

Kaitlyn Dever to Star in Hulu's 'Dopesick' Limited Series

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

'Troop Zero' Star McKenna Grace Joins 'Handmaid's Tale' for Season 4

Oct. 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)

Oct. 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere (NBC)

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Oct. 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Next: Series Premiere (Fox)

Oct. 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Oct. 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Oct. 12

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2 (USA)

Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Life After Basketball (2019)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Oct. 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Painted Bird (2019)

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)

'Helstrom' Trailer Proves That 'Every Family Has Their Demons' (Video)

Oct. 18

Friend Request (2016)

Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4 (Vice)

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Oct. 21

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

Oct. 23

Bad Hair: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8 (Showtime)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Leaving Oct. 31

31 (2016)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Good Woman (2006)

After Life (2010)

An American Haunting (2006)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Australia (2008)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Bounty (1984)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bug (1975)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Executioners (2018)

Footloose (1984)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Gloria (2014)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part Ii (2007)

Hot Rod (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Life of Pi (2012)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margin Call (2011)

Martyrs (2016)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Psycho Granny (2019)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Red (2010)

The Sandman (2018)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminator (1984)

Trapped Model (2019)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Vampire (2011)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Walking Tall (1973)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

With "Saved by the Bell" set to return on Peacock with a new generation of Bayside High students, we look back at one of the breakout characters from the original: Dustin Diamond's nerdy character Screech, who gave audienc... In Season 1's "Screech's Girl," the smitten nerd falls in love with Bambi, who is actually just Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) speaking in falsetto on the phone. At one point Screech handcuffs himself to the lockers ... NBC Consider this the most unconvincing Afro ever. In Season 1's "The Gift," a lightning strike gives Screech the ability to see into the future and a hairstyle that dominated the 1970s. Thankfully, his brownish curls retur... NBC In the Season 2 episode "Dancing to the Max," Screech pairs some erratic dance moves with Lisa Turtle's (Lark Voorhies) performance at The Max. Radio host Casey Kasem guest stars and introduces the pair as they debut "T... NBC Before Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) broke Screech's heart, there was Violet Bickerstaff played by Tori Spelling in Season 2's "The Glee Club." Screech comes to the rescue of his four-eyed love interest by saving her from... NBC Kelly Kapowski's (Tiffani Thiessen) swimsuit and A.C. Slater's (Mario Lopez) drum solo were no match for Screech during the "Miss Bayside" beauty pageant in Season 2. The gender-neutral competition saw Screech win the t... NBC Screech has his shot at becoming the big hero at Bayside High on the Season 3 episode "Check Your Mate," which sees him squaring off against the resident chess champion from Valley High. NBC It's only fitting that a nerd like Screech would have an artificial intelligence sidekick, a robot named Kevin. Voiced by Mike Lavelle, Kevin made appearances throughout the series and in Season 4's "Screech's Birthday.... NBC Screech rips Zack Morris' shirt, and that's the most physical damage done in Season 4's "The Bayside Triangle," when he stands up for himself after catching his best friend kiss his crush, Lisa Turtle. It's a seriou... Youtube Slater asks Screech to watch his pet lizard Artie on the Season 4 episode "Slater's Friend." Unfortunately, Artie kicks the bucket leaving Screech and Zack to scramble for a reptilian replacement. This wreaks havoc on t... NBC

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)