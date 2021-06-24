Hulu Promotes Sasha Silver to Head of Drama

Hulu has promoted Sasha Silver to head of drama for Hulu Originals.

Her promotion follows that of Jordan Helman, who was the head of drama before being named head of all scripted content. That was after Beatrice Springborn moved over to run NBCUnviersal’s UCP.

Silver joined Hulu in 2016. Before that she was vice president of TV development at Chernin Entertainment and director of development at Paramount TV.

“Sasha’s incredible relationships with artists and discerning eye for rich, compelling dramas have been a not-so-secret weapon in the success of Hulu Originals for years now,” Helman said. “As the shows she’s championed along the way highlight, Sasha shares an ongoing commitment to deliver boldly appealing series that spark conversation and drive the business forward, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue our work together in this deeply deserved role.”

“What the Hulu Originals drama team has been able to achieve in the last five years has been truly incredible, but we are just getting started. I am humbled to be able to play an even larger role in empowering the most gifted and diverse group of creators out there to share stories that change how we see the world and each other,” Silver added. “I remain grateful for the leadership of Dana Walden, Craig Erwich and Jordan Helman, who have always supported the content team and myself in our quest to create the best television we can make.”