Hulu Renews ‘Ramy’ for Season 3

Ramy Youssef comedy’s third season will consist of 10 episodes

| July 9, 2020 @ 1:06 PM Last Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 1:55 PM
Ramy

Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Hulu has renewed Ramy Youssef’s comedy “Ramy” for a third season, which will consist of 10 episodes.

“Ramy” follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood, according to the official logline for the streaming series. The show “explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists,” it continues.

“Ramy,” which is written by Youssef, hails from A24. Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch co-created the series with Youssef. The trio executive produces alongside Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer.

Earlier this year, Youssef won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. On Thursday, he was nominated for a TCA (Television Critics Association) Award.

Also Read: Ramy Youssef Wants to Bring Muslim Culture and Expressions to 'Mazel Tov Status' in America

In addition to the titular star, “Ramy” also stars Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way.

In the second season, which premiered on Hulu on May 29, Ramy delved further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith. The sophomore run featured Mahershala Ali.

We do not yet have a premiere date or additional details for the third season of “Ramy.”

9 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'Don't' (Photos)

  • new-summer-tv-shows-2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Don't ABC
  • Game On CBS
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
1 of 10

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE