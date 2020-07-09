Hulu Renews ‘Ramy’ for Season 3

Ramy Youssef comedy’s third season will consist of 10 episodes
Tony Maglio | July 9, 2020 @ 1:06 PM
Last Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 1:55 PM
Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Hulu has renewed Ramy Youssef’s comedy “Ramy” for a third season, which will consist of 10 episodes.
“Ramy” follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood, according to the official logline for the streaming series. The show “explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists,” it continues.
“Ramy,” which is written by Youssef, hails from A24. Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch co-created the series with Youssef. The trio executive produces alongside Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer.
In addition to the titular star, “Ramy” also stars Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way.
In the second season, which premiered on Hulu on May 29, Ramy delved further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith. The sophomore run featured Mahershala Ali.
We do not yet have a premiere date or additional details for the third season of “Ramy.”
