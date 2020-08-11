Hulu Snags Sarah Paulson Thriller ‘Run’ From Lionsgate

Hulu has acquired the domestic rights to “Run,” a thriller from “Searching” director Aneesh Chaganty and starring Sarah Paulson, from Lionsgate after it was pulled from the theatrical release slate earlier this year.

“Run” was meant to open on May 8 but was pulled from the schedule. Hulu has not set a new release date as of yet. The film will still be released theatrically in select international markets.

Kiera Allen stars in “Run,” a rare thriller to feature a person who uses a wheelchair in the lead role. She performs alongside Paulson, a controlling mother who has an unnatural, even sinister relationship with her daughter that as a teenager she’s only beginning to grasp.

Chaganty’s previous film “Searching” was a low budget thriller and critical darling told entirely through webcams and computer screens about a father looking for his missing daughter, and it grossed $75 million worldwide after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

“We’re super excited audiences will get to stream ‘Run’ on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it,” Chaganty said in a statement. “Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020.”

Hulu’s acquisition of “Palm Springs” out of Sundance earlier this year became the most-watched movie premiere on the streaming service ever. “Run” then joins that film and other originals “Big Time Adolescence” and the upcoming “The Binge.”

“Run” is directed by Chaganty from a screenplay by Chaganty and Sev Ohanian. The film is produced by Natalie Qasabian and Ohanian.

