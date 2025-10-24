Steven Soderbergh Says ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’ Was the First Time Disney Rejected a Completed ‘Star Wars’ Script

Steven Soderbergh revealed that his unmade Ben Solo “Star Wars” movie was the first time Disney rejected a completed script for the franchise.

News broke earlier this week that lit the “Star Wars” fandom aflame. Soderbergh and Ben Solo/Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver had been working on a new film focusing on the villain turned hero, titled “The Hunt for Ben Solo.” Unfortunately, Disney passed on the project, but that has not stopped people from trying to learn as much as possible about it.

“Also, in the aftermath of the ‘HFBS’ situation, I asked Kathy Kennedy if LFL had ever turned in a finished movie script for greenlight to Disney and had it rejected,” Soderbergh said. “She said no, this was a first.”

Driver spilled the beans on the canned project earlier this week while talking to the Associated Press. The film was set to take place after the events of 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker” and although it seemed to have some initial steam Disney eventually gave it the ax.

“We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it,” Driver said. “We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that.”

He added: “It was called ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’ and it was really cool. But it is no more, so I can finally talk about it.”

Scott Z. Burns was tapped to write the script and completed it before they went to Iger and Bergman and were eventually turned down.

“I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it,” Soderbergh said in a statement earlier this week.