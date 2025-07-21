Hunter Biden Blasts George Clooney Over Joe Biden Criticisms: ‘What Right Do You Have’ 

Hunter Biden ripped George Clooney and several other prominent left-leaning critics of his father, former President Joe Biden, in a scathing rant on Monday.

The younger Biden, during an interview on the “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan” YouTube show, blasted Clooney, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, Democratic strategists David Axelrod and James Carville and the four hosts of “Pod Save America.”

“F–k you. What do you have to do with f–king anything? Why do I have to f–king listen to you?” Hunter Biden said about Clooney. “What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f–king life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out, basically, a full page ad in the f–king New York Times [to criticize Joe Biden].”

He was, of course, referring to Clooney’s 2024 op-ed in the Times titled “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee,” in which the actor urged Democrats to replace the former president as their 2024 candidate. Clooney, in his story, said President Biden’s disastrous performance during a debate against Donald Trump last June was not an anomaly, but rather indicative of the cognitive decline he was showing behind-the-scenes to fundraisers and advisors.

A moment earlier, the younger Biden said Clooney was a guy known having “a really great place in Lake Como” and for being “great friends with Barack Obama” — but not for being a political junkie.

Hunter Biden then skewered several others who have been critical of his father, including Tapper, who recently co-authored “Original Sin,” a book looking at Biden’s cognitive decline while in office. Tapper, during a media tour for the book in May, said there was “not enough” coverage of President Biden’s cognitive decline, including from himself. The CNN star’s ratings took a noticeable hit while he was promoting his book alongside Alex Thompson — something the younger Biden pointed out on Monday.

“Who’s Jake Tapper’s audience?” Biden asked Callaghan, who laughed and said “my mom, or something.”

“I don’t even think it’s your mom anymore, by the numbers,” Hunter Biden continued. “What influences Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news … his ratings just went to sh-t after he put the book out. You know, they did a two-week infomercial for it. I mean, it was such a money grab.”

Hunter Biden also mocked Carville, who helped Bill Clinton win the 1992 election, as someone who has not won a race in “40 f–king years” and Axelrod as someone who was riding the coattails of Obama to political relevancy. He also blasted the left-leaning “Pod Save America” quartet for being a bunch of “junior f–king speech writers” for Obama who were “dining out” on their relationship with the former president.

