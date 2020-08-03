‘Hunters’ With Al Pacino, Logan Lerman Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

The David Weil-created series is executive produced by Jordan Peal and premiered Feb. 21 on Amazon Prime Video

| August 3, 2020 @ 10:00 AM Last Updated: August 3, 2020 @ 10:02 AM
Hunters

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has renewed its conspiracy thriller “Hunters” for a second season.

The David Weil-created series is executive produced by Jordan Peal and stars Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton. It premiered Feb. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

The series follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” said Weil. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

“Hunters” also stars Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin. Season one was produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, and was executive produced by David Weil, who served as co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and was an executive producer alongside Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Nelson McCormick, and David Ellender from Sonar Entertainment.

