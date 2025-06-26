The trailer for “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time” shows the resilience of New Orleans residents who pushed through to survive the 2005 tragedy.

“The calmness before a storm is deafening,” one of the survivors says in the teaser, while another adds, “In order to prevent something, you got to understand why it happened in the first place.”

Through five episodes and a series of interviews with first-responders survivors, “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time” unpacks the events that took place when the levee system failed New Orleans residents. The show will premiere on Friday, July 27, at 8 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

The documentary series comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the storm, which hit New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005. “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time” is directed by Oscar-nominated director Traci A. Curry and is executive produced by Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media alongside Lightbox.

“This series goes beyond the headlines. It reveals stories of survival, heroism and resilience,” executive producers Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian said in a joint Thursday statement. “It’s a vital historical record and a call to witness, remember and reckon with the truth of Hurricane Katrina’s legacy.”

Executive producers Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn added: “This is far more than a story about a storm … It’s a compelling, essential reexamination of systemic failure and the enduring consequences of decisions made before, during and after the levees broke.”

Here’s a description of the docuseries: “Through unprecedented access to archival footage and gut-wrenching eyewitness testimony, ‘Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time’ is a gripping historical record of the storm and its aftermath. With unflinching urgency, the series exposes how a natural disaster became a national tragedy. The riveting, moment-by-moment portrayal offers new details of how the storm and ensuing flood unfolded in real time and transports viewers into the chaos that engulfed the city in the days leading up to and following the hurricane’s landfall.”

Other EPs include Lightbox’s Myles Estey and Ted Skillman and Proximity Media’s Peter Nicks, Kalia King and Kelli Buchanan. Nat Geo’s Sean David and Carolyn Payne will also serve as executive producers.

The full “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time” series will air on National Geographic over the course of two nights starting on Friday, July 27 at 5 p.m. PST. All episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting Saturday, July 28.