Go Pro Today

Fox Slammed for ‘Chink’ in Armor Tweet About ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Contestant Dressed as Knight

Singing competition’s tweet features Julian Mendoza, who appeared on Wednesday’s episode

| October 30, 2020 @ 9:25 AM Last Updated: October 30, 2020 @ 9:36 AM
I Can See Your Voice Knight

Michael Becker / FOX

Fox is facing backlash on Twitter for a tweet posted by the network’s Ken Jeong-hosted singing competition “I Can See Your Voice,” which some users say includes the use of an Asian slur.

“Do you think there’s a chink in Knight’s vocal armor?” reads the now-deleted tweet, which accompanies a short video of singer Julian Mendoza, who appeared on Wednesday’s episode.

The tweet was sent from the Fox singing competition’s official account on Thursday at 12:08 a.m. ET, several hours after Mendoza’s appearance, in which he was featured as one of this week’s six “Secret Voices” hiding whether they had a “good” or “bad” voice from the contestant guessing between them, with the help of celebrity panelists Pat Monahan, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bob Saget, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton.

Also Read: 'Masked Singer': Lips on Getting 'Frisky' With Nick Cannon, Which Led to Ken Jeong's Embarrassingly Incorrect Guess

Here’s a screenshot of the tweet, which was taken down Friday morning.

“Raising awareness on this was my night because you are representing wrongly. And I was enjoying your show,” one user commented on the tweet.

“I know they mean that the armour might be vulnerable, but using that word was a poor choice at that moment,” another wrote.

A different tweeter said: “UHM???????? I never thought I’d have to report a network show account for hate speech but–“

Representatives for Fox did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Friday.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Lips Are... (Video)

“I Can See Your Voice” features, “a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note,” per Fox. “With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad ‘Secret Voices’ from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.”

The series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.

See more reactions to the tweet below.

Related Content