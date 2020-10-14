‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Based on ’90s Horror Film Ordered at Amazon

Amazon has given a series order to its adaptation of the 1997 horror movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Described as a “modern take” on the hit film, the YA series is described as follows: “In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.”

The Amazon series, like the film, is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan. It will be written and executive produced by Sara Goodman

Also Read: 'Sylvie's Love' Trailer: Tessa Thompson Discovers Jazz - and Love - in Period Romance (Video)

Sara Goodman will write and executive produce. Other executive producers include Shay Hatten; Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty for Original Film; and James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” said Jason Clodfelter, Sony Pictures Television Studios co-president. “Neal Moritz and Original Films’ development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”