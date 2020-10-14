Go Pro Today

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Based on ’90s Horror Film Ordered at Amazon

Movie and series are both based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan

| October 14, 2020 @ 12:30 PM Last Updated: October 14, 2020 @ 12:41 PM
I Know What You Did Last Summer

YouTube

Amazon has given a series order to its adaptation of the 1997 horror movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Described as a “modern take” on the hit film, the YA series is described as follows: “In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.”

The Amazon series, like the film, is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan. It will be written and executive produced by Sara Goodman

Also Read: 'Sylvie's Love' Trailer: Tessa Thompson Discovers Jazz - and Love - in Period Romance (Video)

Sara Goodman will write and executive produce. Other executive producers include Shay Hatten; Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty for Original Film; and James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” said Jason Clodfelter, Sony Pictures Television Studios co-president. “Neal Moritz and Original Films’ development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

'Hocus Pocus' and 12 Other Old Hits That Made Big Bucks Again in Theaters in 2020 (Photos)

  • Goonies Hocus Pocus Jurassic Park
  • Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody 20th Century Studios
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Warner Bros.
  • black panther 4k hdr dolby vision Disney
  • Disney
  • Disney
  • Beauty and the Beast Disney
  • ghostbusters 1984 video games movies sequels Columbia Pictures
  • jaws Universal
  • The Goonies Warner Bros.
  • Jurassic Park Universal
  • Star Wars Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back Disney
  • "Hocus Pocus" stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Disney
1 of 14

“The Empire Strikes Back,” “Jaws” and “The Goonies” all filled the void left by new blockbusters moving out of 2020

Over the weekend, the re-release of the 1993, campy, Halloween family comedy "Hocus Pocus" was the third highest grossing movie in America from theaters that are actually open. In just two weeks, it has made a cumulative $3 million, despite it also being available for digital rental and on Disney+. In that short time, it became the highest grossing re-release of 2020, and because we're in the midst of a pandemic, it's not surprisingly just shy of the top 50 highest grossing movies of the year. It hasn't made "Tenet" money, and especially not what movies were making before theaters closed down, but it's one of several classic, fan favorite movies that have put up respectable numbers for an audience craving any sort of movies on the big screen or at drive-ins. Here are 15 of the highest grossing re-releases from 2020 (all numbers from Boxofficemojo.com)

View In Gallery

Related Content