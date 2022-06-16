Comedian Patton Oswalt stars alongside James Morosini in the South by Southwest Winner “I Love My Dad.” Morosini most recently starred in “Sex Lives for College Girls,” but in his latest project, the actor wrote, directed and stars in the feature.

“I Love My Dad,” is inspired by James Morosini’s real-life relationship with his father. Morosini’s character, Franklin, and his estranged father, Chuck’s (Oswalt) attempt to reconnect with Franklin. As seen in the trailer, the film shows precisely how far Chuck will go to connect with his son after being blocked on social media. Chuck takes matters into his own hands and impersonates a young woman to check in on Franklin. However, things take a turn when Franklin falls for this imaginary woman (Claudia Sulewski). After Chuck inadvertently catfishes his son, he attempts to deter his son from wanting to meet him (but really “her”) in real life.

Magnolia Pictures’ comedic feature “I Love My Dad,” shows how far one father will go in order to connect with his son. “I Love My Dad” won the 2022 South by Southwest Grand Jury Prize for Narrative Feature Award and Narrative Feature Competition Audience Award, as well as the Chicago Critics Film Festival Audience Award for Narrative Feature Award.

In addition to Morosini and Oswalt, the “I Love My Dad” cast ensemble includes “Saturday Night Live’s” Rachel Dratch and “Get Out’s” Lil Rel Howry, Amy Landecker, and Ricky Velez.

Watch the first trailer for “I Love My Dad” in the video above. “I Love My Dad” will be in theaters on August 5 and on-demand on August 12.