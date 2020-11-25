i_o, Music Producer Who Worked With Grimes and Lights, Dies at 30

Garrett Falls Lockhart, a music producer and DJ who went by the stage name i_o, has died at age 30.

Lockhart’s social media team confirmed the news with a note posted Wednesday afternoon. “On Monday, November 23 the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, better known as i_o,” the post reads. “This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared.”

Lockhart was born in Washington, D.C. and began his burgeoning music career in Los Angeles’ techno and dance music scene in 2017. His cause of death was not immediately known.

As i_o, Lockhart was very active in the electronic music scene. He signed to Deadmaus’ label Mau5trap and also released music with the label Armada — which he inked a deal with two months ago to create his own imprint called Label 444.

Lockhart’s body of work consists mainly of EPs — he put out five EPs this year alone — though he also made a name for himself as a prolific producer. His most well-known project to date is the Grimes track “Violence,” which he helped produce and write for the singer’s 2020 album, “Miss Anthropocene.” Lockhart also worked with Canadian singer-songwriter Lights, who was featured on all four songs on his most recent project, “AM 444.”