Ice Cube Defends Tweets With Anti-Semitic Images, Conspiracy Theories: ‘Telling My Truth’

Hip-hop legend Ice Cube has defended himself for sharing multiple anti-semitic tweets and conspiracy theories this week, saying he’s not “anti anybody,” but that he’s been “telling my truth.”

The rapper and actor’s response came late Wednesday on Twitter. Ice Cube retweeted Temple Professor Marc Lamont Hill, who had called out the rapper for posting several anti-semitic images. Ice Cube said: “What If I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I don’t lie on anyone, I didn’t say I was anti-anybody. DONT [sic] BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth.”

What if I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth. https://t.co/1SnGaGacM9 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020

Ice Cube, in a different tweet, also denied his account had been hacked.

The 50-year-old was initially called out on Saturday, after he tweeted a mural of six white men playing Monopoly on the backs of black men. In the picture, a pile of cash sits in the middle of the board and the game pieces represent different countries under the control of the men playing, including figurines of the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty. “All we have to do is stand up, and their little game is over,” the picture was captioned. The tweet was immediately ripped for its anti-semitic caricatures of the men playing Monopoly. And compounding matters, the mural was originally painted in London in 2012 — and later taken down after complaints over its anti-Jewish stereotypes.

FUCK THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL! pic.twitter.com/wNN3uwOb4K — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 6, 2020

On Wednesday, Ice Cube tweeted another picture of the Star of David overlapping with the “Black Cube of Saturn,” which has been used by conspiracy theorists to represent Satan worshippers. The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer also tweeted the cube has been used to represent “Jewish control.”

Ice Cube has been tweeting and sharing pictures at a frenetic pace in the last few weeks, following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The rapper on Wednesday shared a picture of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has been blasted multiple times in the pat for anti-Jewish comments, and pushed back against claims he was “evil.” Claims of anti-semitism have dogged Ice Cube since the early 1990s, when his song “No Vaseline” included the lyrics “’cause you let a Jew break up my crew,” referring to former N.W.A. manager Jerry Heller.