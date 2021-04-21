Lorrie Bartlett ICM Partners

ICM Talent Head Lorrie Bartlett on the Future of Hollywood Agencies and Representation

by | April 21, 2021 @ 2:43 PM

“It’s very important for young women who look like me, to know that it’s possible,” Bartlett tells TheWrap about becoming the first African American woman on an agency board

Power agent and ICM’s Head of Talent Lorrie Bartlett has been on quite the ride lately. Not only does she boast a stellar client list that includes Regina King, Michael Keaton, and Lucy Liu, among others, but Bartlett in 2019 became the first African American woman to join the board of a major Hollywood agency.

And she doesn’t plan on stopping there. In a wide-ranging conversation with TheWrap, Bartlett talked about her rise in Hollywood, and how she wants to create more access for newcomers, expand opportunities for talent to explore other hyphenates, and allow more space for women, people of color, and for people of the LGBTQ+ community.

Become a member to read more.
Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NCIS

There Was a Rare 5-Way Tie for First Place in Ratings on Tuesday
scott rudin

Is Scott Rudin Finished in Hollywood?
Bridgerton Season 1 Anthony

What Netflix’s Slow Q1 Growth Means – for Streaming Giant and Rivals Like Disney+
Byron Allen

Inside Byron Allen’s New ‘Super-Hyper-Local’ Free Streaming Service
Jeopardy Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest-Hosting Debut Jumps 14% in Ratings From Dr Oz’s Final Week
911

Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Returns Propel Fox to First Place
movie theaters New York City

New York Movie Theaters Demand Capacity Rise to 50% by Memorial Weekend
ACM Awards

ACM Awards on CBS Fall to All-Time Lows in Ratings and Total Viewers

Clubhouse’s Monthly Downloads Plunged 72% Last Month | Chart
Eric B. Fleischman Maurice Fadida Defiant Studios

How Defiant Studios Banks on a Financing Model With Microbudgets and Emerging Talent
Americas Most Wanted

Fox’s ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Revival Caught Some Fugitives, but Did It Nab Viewers?