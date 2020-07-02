ICM Partners Makes Election Day 2020 a Paid Holiday

Feeling patriotic ahead of July 4, ICM Partners will make this year’s Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 a paid holiday for all employees.

The agency announced the news on Thursday in an internal note to staff, which you can read below.

“During the last presidential election, 100 million+ voting-eligible Americans did not vote and 35% of nonvoters say that scheduling conflicts with work or school kept them from getting to the polls,” ICM said in the letter. “We strongly believe that no one should have to choose between their paycheck and their right to vote and encourage every employee to take the time to cast their ballot this November, either in person or by mail.”

ICM will also distribute voter registration information and other voter resources.

The move to give employees free time to vote and practice their democratic duty has become an increasingly popular move across the country, especially considering the coronavirus could still be looming over the election by November. Companies like Twitter, Facebook, Uber, Best Buy and dozens more have made similar announcements.

ICM launched a politics department back in 2017 headed by Hannah Linkenhoker, and the agency has been active in every other election since. The ICM Politics group has hosted candidates such as Senator Cory Booker and Senator Amy Klobuchar during their recent presidential runs, as well as individual panel discussions with Senators Kamala Harris, Chris Coons, Diane Feinstein, Jeff Flake, Heidi Heitkamp, Eric Garcetti and more.

ICM Politics is also a partner with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote organization, and it recently hosted a protest rally along with Black Lives Matter and #8Can’tWait at its headquarters in Century City, which was attended by 3,000 people who heard speeches from Black Lives Matters representatives and Michael B. Jordan, followed by a peaceful march to Beverly Hills City Hall as organized by Travis Merriweather.

Check out the full internal memo below:

INTERNAL ICM PARTNERS All Agency memo

ICM Partners is making Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, a paid holiday.

We strongly believe that no one should have to choose between their paycheck and their right to vote and encourage every employee to take the time to cast their ballot this November, either in person or by mail.