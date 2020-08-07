Podcast publisher iHeartRadio edged out NPR to become the top podcast distributor in July with 24.6 million listeners in July, Podtrac’s monthly industry analysis found.

Podtrac tracks the top 20 podcast publishers each month by audience size. July saw iHeartRadio’s audience increase slightly — from 24.5 million listens in June — but it surpassed competing publishers like NPR, which counted roughly 24 million listeners.

“Eight of the top 20 publishers saw an increase in U.S. monthly audience in July over June, and 13 of the top 20 publishers saw positive growth in their Global Download numbers from June to July,” Podtrac noted in its report.

How the Music Industry Looks to Survive Without a $26 Billion Live Concert Business

ESPN and ABC’s podcast divisions saw the highest increase in its monthly audience, up 38% from the prior month with the addition of ABC to the network.

Several podcast publishers climbed in the rankings compared to June’s listing, including Serial Productions (co-listed with This American Life), which moved up three spots from No. 14 in June to No. 11 in July with 5.4 million listeners. WarnerMedia also moved up in the rankings two spots, landing at No. 9 with roughly 6 million listeners.

Overall the average unique U.S. monthly audience of podcast consumers stayed flat month-over-month — but there were 22% more listeners compared to July 2019, Podtrac noted. Globally, unique streaming and download counts for the top 10 podcast publishers increased 72% annually.

"Homecoming" is back and "Dirty John" will be returning for its second season on June 2. Here are other TV shows based on successful podcasts, with their Metacritic ranking (as of May 24, 2020). "Up and Vanished" (2018 - ) Metacritic score: n/a Payne Lindsey's true-crime podcast first became a successful two-part special on Oxygen, exploring the disappearance of Georgia schoolteacher Tara Grinstead. And th... Oxygen "Alex Inc." - based on "StartUp" (2018) Metacritic score: 49 Zach Braff played a journalist who quits his job to start his own podcast business -- in a short-lived ABC sitcom very loosely based on Alex Blumberg's "S... ABC "StarTalk" (2015 - ) Metacritic score: 55 Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson adapted his hit podcast into a long-running talk show on NatGeo, with a wide variety of guests beyond the science (and even ... National Geographic "Dirty John" (2018 - ) Metacritic score: 58 Connie Britton and Eric Bana starred in the first season of this true-crime anthology series based on the Wondery podcast about love gone wrong. The second season starred an... USA "Lore" (2017-18) Metacritic score: 60 Aaron Mahnke's podcast exploring the true histories behind horror legends like werewolves and vampires inspired an anthology series that blended dramatic scenes, animatio... Amazon Prime "Limetown" (2019) Metacritic score: 62 Jessica Biel starred in this Facebook Watch series that told the fictional story of the disappearance of 300 people at a Tennessee neuroscience facility. But the show failed ... Facebook "The Ricky Gervais Show" (2010-12) Metacritic score: 62 The creator of "The Office" adapted his radio show (with Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington) into a podcast, and then into an animated HBO series that made its... HBO "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2012-16) Metacritic score: 67 Scott Aukerman adapted his comedy podcast into a parody talk show that ran for five seasons on IFC. IFC "Homecoming" (2018 - ) Metacritic score: 76 Julia Roberts starred in the first season of this show, based on Gimlet's fictional podcast about a secret government program to transition U.S. war veterans back ... Amazon Prime "2 Dope Queens" (2018 - ) Metacritic score: 87 "Daily Show" alum Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson adapted their hit comedy podcast into an HBO series that hits a broad range of topics. HBO

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)