IKEA Manager Apologizes for Juneteenth Menu Featuring Fried Chicken and Watermelon

The manager at an IKEA store in Atlanta, Georgia, apologized publicly after facing criticism for a Juneteenth food menu that featured dishes including watermelon, fried chicken, and collard greens.

CBS News reported that the manager sent an internal email to staff addressing the issue. The manager’s email allegedly read, “I truly apologize if the menu came off as subjective. It was created with the best of intentions by a few of our coworkers who believed they were representing their culture and tradition with these foods of celebration.”

Anonymous employees of the Atlanta IKEA who spoke to CBS said many employees were considering quitting and 33 called out of work from the Swedish-owned chain furniture store after learning about the menu.

“You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history — they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slavery time,” the worker said. “It caused a lot of people to be upset. People actually wanted to quit. People weren’t coming back to work.”

Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis posted a screenshot of the proposed menu, which you can view below. The full meal included fried chicken, watermelon, candied yams, macaroni and cheese, collared greens and potato salad.

Employees at an Atlanta IKEA called off from work after the store manager created a Juneteenth menu with fried chicken and watermelon https://t.co/FggjdTXc75 pic.twitter.com/YU5Olo5PPt — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 22, 2021

IKEA told CBS Atlanta station WGCL-TV they made adjustments to the menu after concerns were raised but some employees told the station a different story. “They just delayed the menu by a day, thinking that everybody who was upset stayed home on Juneteenth and wouldn’t notice on Sunday, which just added insult to injury.”

According to CBS, “the store manager told WGCL management deeply apologizes for what happened and realizes they got the menu wrong.”

The so-called revised menu apparently included collard greens, corn bread, mashed potatoes and meatloaf. Employees were sent the menu via email, according to WGCL.

One employee told CBS, “I’m just frankly disappointed in the learning process — you shouldn’t learn after you have insulted all of your Black employees.”

Another IKEA worker pointed out to WGCL that there wasn’t a single Black employee working at the Atlanta store that was asked to give their input on the menu. “None of the coworkers who sat down to create the menu, no one was black,” the person said.

People on social media were also quick to criticize the ill-informed menu decision, and you can check out some of their reactions below.

An IKEA store in Atlanta is accused of racism after placing fried chicken and watermelon on its special Juneteenth menu.



An outraged employee complained that slave owners "used to feed slaves watermelon during the slave time."https://t.co/LRm3TC7OYE — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 23, 2021

I'm trying to imagine the white person that said "yeah, they like fried chicken and watermelon" and it completely flew over their heads

We have to do better than this!#DemVoice1

"None of the coworkers who sat down to create the menu — nobody was black,"https://t.co/9bgefjmRAl — Charles (@iused2bakecakes) June 22, 2021

“IKEA” offering Fried Chicken & Watermelon to “honor” Juneteenth is big time wild bruh….. — Decafe®️ (@Sauce_Bosss) June 22, 2021

This is a decent article that provides some insight into how certain foods can take on racist connotations. It's not that the foods are racist. It's that stereotypes can become a way of signaling racism when viewed in greater context, such as IKEA's hosting of a Juneteenth event. — Lisa Abeyta (@LisaAbeyta) June 22, 2021

I mean, this is how you know racists can’t help themselves. Very easily could’ve done the list out of order, (still racist, okay) but to lead your menu with fried chicken THEN watermelon as your Top 2 food items…for Juneteenth?! C’mon man!#aPescatarian https://t.co/JOPKxaz0Nm — Nyambi Nyambi (@Nyambi) June 23, 2021

Well, yeah…but honestly it was a bit thoughtless. Yes, its southern cuisine, etc., but watermelon and collards to celebrate a day especially important to Black folks? I'm not easily offended, but I would have taken offense. — Derek McGinty (@mcgintyman) June 22, 2021