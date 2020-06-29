‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark': 4 Details From Episode 1 of Michelle McNamara’s Golden State Killer Search

Golden State Killer sketch, left, and true crime author Michelle McNamara (Wikimedia Commons/Getty Images)
Michelle McNamara was an American true crime author, who spent her nights investigating a rapist and killer who would evade authorities for decades: the Golden State Killer. Now, HBO’s “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” chronicles her search for the man as she wrote her book of the same name.
Liz Garbus directed episode 1 of the true-crime series, which debuted on HBO on Sunday. The first part chronicles how McNamara began her obsession with true-crime, and also how she met her husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, and how McNamara balanced family life with pursuing her passion of bringing the East Area Rapist, as he was first known, to justice.
“There is no one like him out there,” McNamara says in the documentary. She teamed up with other internet sleuths and former detectives to trade information and theories about who the Golden State Killer, who ended up committing 13 murders and more than 50 rapes in California from 1974 to 1986, could be.
In 2018, authorities charged 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo with eight counts of first-degree murder, based on new DNA evidence. While he cannot be charged with rapes or burglaries from the ’70s because of the statute of limitations, he was charged with 13 related kidnapping and abduction attempts, and he is appearing in court on Monday.
McNamara died in April 2016, the coroner ruling it an accidental overdose. She never saw her work lead to who authorities believed committed all those heinous crimes she spent years investigating.
See below for four shocking details from the show’s first episode.
1. His M.O.
The killer would sneak into homes with a bright light shining at the victims so they could only make out his silhouette, and he would always wear a ski mask and gloves and talk through clenched teeth.
If there was a man in the house, he would have the women tie them up and he put dishes on their backs saying, “if I hear these rattle, I’m going to kill your wife.”
Later, when McNamara received 4,000 pages of police reports, it became clear that he traveled through drainage ditches and would study his victims and learn about them when they were home.
2. Where McNamara’s Obsession Truly Began
The turning point in McNamara’s obsession with true-crime came when she heard about a kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy in Missouri, also known as the “Missouri Miracle.”
Ben Ownby had been kidnapped in 2007 from a rural school bus stop. McNamara wrote a blog post about how she thought the kidnapper was the same person who kidnapped Shawn Hornbeck four years earlier. And just a few days later, law enforcement knocked on the door of an apartment they thought held Ownby — only to find Hornbeck open the door.
Oswalt said there was a “genuine addiction” for McNamara after that, and there were constantly so many cases she was following up at a time.
McNamara teamed up with other internet sleuths to trade information and theories about who this killer could be, and McNamara even flew to Sacramento to meet a fellow sleuther, named Melanie Barbeau, when McNamara told her she had a theory about a suspect. The two drove around Sacramento to the crime scenes and traded ideas — and this is how McNamara would eventually get 4,000 pages in police files about all the rapes.
4. His Underage Victims
Out of his first 10 rapes in 1976 in Sacramento, two of his victims were 15 years old. Kris Pedretti, victim 10, was 15 at the time when she stayed home from a school dance because she had a cold. Her parents had gone out for the night, and at around 6:30 p.m., she started to play the piano, until she felt a presence next to her and a knife at her throat.
“If you scream or move, I will put this knife through your neck and I’ll be gone in the dark,” she recalled him saying. He then raped her multiple times over several hours, and kept dragging her inside the house and back outside to a picnic table.
She stopped playing the piano shortly after the attack.
“I always felt like there was somebody behind me.” “It was just a few hours, but it changed everything.”
New episodes will air every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max.
Finished 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'? Here Are 14 Other True-Crime Docs You Should Watch (Photos)
There are a lot of true-crime documentaries on Hulu, Netflix and HBO right now. Click through the gallery to find your next binge-worthy doc.
"The Confession Killer" (Netflix)
This Netflix true-crime doc looks into Henry Lee Lucas, known as one of America's most prolific serial killers, who admitted to hundreds of murders. But was it all a hoax?
Netflix
"The Keepers" (Netflix)
Ryan White's documentary series debuted in 2017 and explores the murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik, who disappeared in November 1969 and whose body was discovered in January of 1970. The documentary investigates whether Father Joseph Maskell had Sister Cathy killed because she was about to expose him and others for sexually abusing teenage students at Archbishop Keough High School.
Netflix
"Abducted in Plain Sight" (Netflix)
In maybe one of the craziest stories ever, Jane Broberg is kidnapped by her neighbor, a family friend, on two separate occasions. The story also delves into how he was able to infiltrate a family and use their weaknesses to his advantage.
"Making a Murderer" (Netflix)
Perhaps one of the most famous Netflix documentaries, "Making a Murderer" looks into the murder of Teresa Halbach, for which Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey have been convicted for. A second part of the series focused on their appeals.
Netflix
"The Staircase" (Netflix)
“The Staircase” follows the trial of Michael Peterson after he reported in December 2001 that his wife had fallen down the stairs and died. However, there was a lot of blood and lacerations to the head that caused investigators to look into a possible homicide.
Netflix
"Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes" (Netflix)
Directed by Joe Berlinger, the "Ted Bundy Tapes" looks at one of the most infamous killers, using previously unseen footage and unheard tape recordings from Bundy himself.
Netflix
"Don't F**k With Cats" (Netflix)
One of the newest true-crime docs, "Don't F**k With Cats" chronicles how internet sleuths uncovered a man who broke the internet's number one rule (Don't f**k with cats) and committed animal abuse and allegedly murdered a man.
Netflix
"Evil Genius" (Netflix)
“Evil Genius” tells the story of the “pizza bomber heist” and the murder of Brian Wells in 2003. The 46-year-old from Erie, Pennsylvania was a pizza delivery man who got involved in a bank robbery that included a scavenger hunt and a homemade bomb strapped around his neck. When he was arrested after robbing the bank, the bomb went off and killed Wells.
Netflix
"I Love You, Now Die" (HBO)
This doc follows the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy who died by suicide in his car in 2014. Soon after, police discovered alarming text messages from his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, which seemed to encourage him to kill himself.
HBO
"Behind Closed Doors" (HBO)
This documentary investigates the double murder of a 13-year-old girl and her family's servant at their home in India, which sparked a media frenzy.
HBO
"The Cheshire Murders" (HBO)
In 2007, two ex-convicts entered the Petit family home and tortured the family. The ordeal ended with rape, arson and a triple homicide.
HBO
"Mommy Dead & Dearest" (HBO)
Truly one of the most bizarre cases, "Mommy Dead & Dearest" is about the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, for which her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and Gypsy's boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were accused. The doc explores looks into the years of abuse Gypsy suffered at the hands of her mother, who suffered from Munchausen by proxy.
HBO
"Who Killed Garrett Phillips?" (HBO)
This documentary examines the 2011 murder of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips and the subsequent trial of soccer coach and ex-boyfriend of Garrett's mother, Tandy Cyrus.
HBO
"The Murder of Laci Peterson" (Hulu)
The murder of Laci Peterson is one of the most heavily-debated murders in U.S. history. Laci went missing on Christmas Eve, while 8 months pregnant. Following a media frenzy, her husband, Scott, became a prime suspect. Scott Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to death by hanging.
Hulu
1 of 15
Check out “Evil Genius,” “I Love You, Now Die” and “The Murder of Laci Peterson” on streamers
There are a lot of true-crime documentaries on Hulu, Netflix and HBO right now. Click through the gallery to find your next binge-worthy doc.