Imagine Entertainment Promotes Beth Bednarski to Chief Financial Officer

Imagine Entertainment has promoted Beth Bednarski to Chief Financial Officer, COO Steve Shikiya announced on Friday.

Bednarski will oversee finance and accounting along with human resources, operations and IT, and partner with senior leadership on business development and strategic initiatives.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Beth for over a decade and known her to be exceptionally strategic and operational. She has become an integral part of the senior leadership team at Imagine, particularly as the company has aggressively expanded into new content businesses over the past few years,” Shikiya said in a statement.

Bednarski previously held the position of Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations at Imagine. Prior to joining Imagine, Bednarski served as Vice President of Finance at Shine America. She began her career at Deloitte.

Imagine Entertainment is one of Hollywood’s largest independent production companies. Ron Howard and Brian Grazer founded the banner in 1986 and it has since become the home for influential projects such as “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind” and “Arrested Development.” More recently, Imagine helped produce Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “Tick, Tick… Boom!” for Netflix starring Andrew Garfield, as well as Garfield’s Hulu limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

