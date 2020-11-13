Here’s Your First Look at Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ (Photo)

Sarah Paulson dropped a first look at her portraying Linda Tripp in Ryan Murphy’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” on Friday and, boy, does she look unrecognizable.

“Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography ⁦@MrRPMurphy,” the “American Horror Story” staple tweeted, along with a shot of her in her Tripp wig, outfit and makeup.

Tripp, a former White House employee who was a key figure in the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal in 1998, a story that will be the focus of “Crime Story” Season 3. “Impeachment: American Crime Story” was originally scheduled to premiere this fall on FX but delayed back in January due to Murphy’s congested schedule. The season was just two weeks away from going into production when the pandemic hit in March. Not long after that, Tripp passed away.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” also stars Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinksy, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

This marks the second time Paulson will be portraying a real-life person for Murphy’s “Crime Story,” but as you can see, her transformation into Tripp for “Impeachment” entails much more work than the one she did to portray prosecutor Marcia Clark in Season 1, “The People Vs. O.J.” At least in the physical sense.

“This is going to require a lot of things,” Paulson said during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in June. “I’ll be wearing a lot of prosthetics and body transformational accoutrements, if that’s a word I can use.”

See Paulson’s tweet showing her in costume below.

