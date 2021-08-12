‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Trailer – Clive Owen’s Bill Clinton ‘Did Not Have Sexual Relations’ With Beanie Feldstein’s Monica Lewinsky (Video)

FX has finally released the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which stars Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton — who swears he “did not have sexual relations” with Monica Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein).

In addition to Feldstein as Lewinsky and Owen as President Clinton, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” stars Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders (who recently replaced Betty Gilpin) as Ann Coulter. Each of those actors make an in-character appearance in the trailer above.

Written by Sarah Burgess, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” centers on the “national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.” It is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The show, from 20th Television and FX Productions, is executive produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl.

Watch the trailer above.

