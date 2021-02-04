‘Impractical Jokers’ Stars Sign First-Look Deal With WarnerMedia

“Impractical Jokers” stars Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano have signed a first-look deal with WarnerMedia, the company said Thursday. Additionally, their truTV series has received an early Season 10 renewal ahead of its ninth season premiere Thursday at 10/9c.

As part of the pact, the group, who are collectively known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, will develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS and truTV, as well as HBO Max.

WarnerMedia’s “Impractical Jokers” franchise includes “Impractical Jokers,” “Impractical Jokers: After Party,” and “Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party” for truTV, “The Misery Index” for TBS, and “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” currently steaming on HBO Max.

“From the very first dinner I had with Joe, James, Brian and Sal, I knew I loved spending time with them, and that our audiences would as well,” Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV, said. “And here we are, greenlighting a tenth season. We’re proud to be the home, where the guys can continue to flex their creative muscles, continue to evolve their comedy and build new IP that we can introduce into the larger WarnerMedia family.”

Corie Henson, executive vice president and head of unscripted development at TNT, TBS and truTV added: “The guys had a hit movie and three wildly successful shows with ‘Impractical Jokers,’ ‘Dinner Party’ and ‘Misery Index’… and that was all in 2020 alone. They are prolific and have a ton of ideas about how to turn more hits into an even bigger brand. We have three networks, so we’re going to get out of their way, and give them the support and the biggest platform to do just that.”

“For over a decade, truTV has been our home and we couldn’t be happier to continue crashing on the company couch,” said The Tenderloins. “We absolutely love making ‘Impractical Jokers’ and a big part of that is the support that WarnerMedia gives to us and our crazy ideas. To continue making ‘Jokers’ while being given the opportunity to develop and produce other content for our beloved fans is a dream come true. That’s not hyperbole. We’re grateful and excited to an insane degree.”

The Tenderloins are repped by Jack Rovner and Dexter Scott of Vector Management, Martin Lesak, Jason Heyman & Nick Nuciforo of UTA and Danny Passman of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.