HBO is exploring a new version of its therapist drama “In Treatment,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

No other details were provided and it is unclear whether it would be a new season featuring Gabriel Byrne’s character, Dr. Paul Weston, or a new therapist. The original series, based on the Israeli show “BeTipul,” aired for three seasons from 2008-2010.

HBO declined to comment.

Each season of “In Treatment” saw Byrne’s Dr. Weston work with a new group of patients, allowing the show to reset its cast every year. It would also feature Weston meeting with his own therapist, who was played by Diane Wiest. Other cast members over the show’s run included Melissa George, Blair Underwood, Mia Wasikowski, Josh Charles, Alison Pill, John Mahoney and Amy Ryan.

“In Treatment,” which often only films two characters at a time in one room, would likely be easier to film amid the heavily restricted protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.