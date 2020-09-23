Inaugural Winners of Heroes of Science: Breakthrough Filmmakers Challenge Announced

TheWrap and the Breakthrough Prize Foundation today announced the winners of the inaugural “Heroes of Science: Breakthrough Filmmakers Challenge” – a new competition created to promote and support the development of films dedicated exclusively to science and scientists. The announcement was made at TheGrill 2020, TheWrap’s annual business conference focused on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology.

Competitors submitted a proposal for a short film about a Breakthrough Prize laureate. Each candidate was then judged by a panel of experts including filmmakers, scientists and science communicators, based on the proposal’s engagement with the laureate and their work, its characterization, creativity, clarity, accuracy and vision, as well as the filmmaker’s experience.

The six winners are:

Cutter Hodierne and John Hibey (US)

Dana Turken (US)

Grace McNally (US)

Hussain Currimbhoy (Sweden) and Carrie McCarthy (US)

Molly Murphy (US)

Thor Klein (Germany)

Each winner receives $5,000 in prize-money, and has the opportunity to produce a short film with a $25,000 budget. The films’ subjects will be the new 2021 Breakthrough Prize laureates, whose names were announced two weeks ago. Thor Klein is paired with mathematician Martin Hairer; Molly Murphy with Steven Weinberg, winner of the Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics; Hussain Currimbhoy with biologist Dennis Lo and experimental physicists Eric Adelberger, Jens Gundlach and Blayne Heckel; Grace McNally with biochemist Richard Youle; Dana Turken with computational biologist David Baker; and Cutter Hodierne with molecular biologist Catherine Dulac.

The films will be screened at the annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony in March 2021. The ceremony – a live internationally televised gala event featuring superstars of music, entertainment and entrepreneurship – has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Breakthrough Filmmakers Challenge is a new collaboration between the Breakthrough Prize – the world’s largest monetary science prize, known as “the Oscars of Science – and leading digital entertainment news outlet TheWrap. The aim of the competition is to find talented filmmakers with the visual storytelling skills to bring to life the characters of great scientist, the big questions that animate them, and the significance of their discoveries to society; in order both to communicate these ideas to the public, and to inspire filmmakers to explore such ideas through in their future work.

“We are proud to partner with the Breakthrough Prize to pair the vision of these talented filmmakers with the stunning achievements of science. This year more than ever we all understand the critical role science plays in sustaining the world we live in,” said Sharon Waxman, editor in chief of TheWrap.

“The winners of the inaugural Breakthrough Filmmakers Challenge are an exceptional group,” said Clare Burgess of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation. “We were so impressed with their proposals, and are exited to see the ideas they come up with to introduce this year’s Breakthrough Prize laureates to a global audience.”

The Selection Committee comprised Breakthrough Prize-winning Jo Dunkley, filmmakers Diane Quon and Mark Levinson and author and educator Lucy Hawking; as well as one representative each from the Breakthrough Prize and TheWrap.

