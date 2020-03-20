NBC’s “Indebted” starring Fran Drescher is indebted to folks watching more TV while self-quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first-year sitcom hit a new series-high in ratings last night.

Unfortunately, that series high is still pretty low — but it was enough to keep NBC ahead of Fox and in second place among adults 18-49. Big ups to a new “Superstore” starting out primetime with strong Nielsen numbers.

CBS assisted in NBC’s silver-medal finish by airing only reruns. Thursday would have otherwise featured March Madness action on CBS, and these primetime ratings would have shaken out much differently.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.3/6 and 7.5 million viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” put up a 1.5/7 and 7.1 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 received a 0.7/3 and 4.2 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/4, but fourth in viewers with 3.2 million. “Superstore” at 8 drew a 0.9/5 and 3.8 million viewers. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at 8:30 had a 0.7/3 and 2.5 million viewers. At 9, “Will & Grace” got a 0.7/3 and 2.8 million viewers. “Indebted” at 9:30 managed a 0.5/2 and 1.9 million viewers. An NBC News special on the coronavirus pandemic at 10 received a 0.9/4 and 4.2 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 3.8 million. “Last Man Standing” at 8 had a 0.8/4 and 4.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Outmatched” got a 0.6/3 and 2.6 million viewers. “Deputy” at 9 received a 0.6/3 and 4 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.1 million viewers, Univision fifth with 1.7 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 579,000. “Katy Keene” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 515,000 viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.2/1 and 642,000 viewers.