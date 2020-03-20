‘Indebted’ Indebted to Coronavirus Shut-ins: Fran Drescher Sitcom Reaches New High in Ratings
NBC jumps to second place among adults 18-49 with an original “Superstore”
Tony Maglio | March 20, 2020 @ 8:46 AM
Last Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 9:28 AM
Photo by: Greg Lewis/NBC
NBC’s “Indebted” starring Fran Drescher is indebted to folks watching more TV while self-quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first-year sitcom hit a new series-high in ratings last night.
Unfortunately, that series high is still pretty low — but it was enough to keep NBC ahead of Fox and in second place among adults 18-49. Big ups to a new “Superstore” starting out primetime with strong Nielsen numbers.
CBS assisted in NBC’s silver-medal finish by airing only reruns. Thursday would have otherwise featured March Madness action on CBS, and these primetime ratings would have shaken out much differently.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.3/6 and 7.5 million viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” put up a 1.5/7 and 7.1 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 received a 0.7/3 and 4.2 million viewers.
NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/4, but fourth in viewers with 3.2 million. “Superstore” at 8 drew a 0.9/5 and 3.8 million viewers. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at 8:30 had a 0.7/3 and 2.5 million viewers. At 9, “Will & Grace” got a 0.7/3 and 2.8 million viewers. “Indebted” at 9:30 managed a 0.5/2 and 1.9 million viewers. An NBC News special on the coronavirus pandemic at 10 received a 0.9/4 and 4.2 million viewers.
Fox was third in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 3.8 million. “Last Man Standing” at 8 had a 0.8/4 and 4.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Outmatched” got a 0.6/3 and 2.6 million viewers. “Deputy” at 9 received a 0.6/3 and 4 million viewers.
CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.1 million viewers, Univision fifth with 1.7 million.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 579,000. “Katy Keene” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 515,000 viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.2/1 and 642,000 viewers.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring gets sprung Thursday and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 77
Here’s when 127 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring gets sprung Thursday and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.