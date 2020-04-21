The Freelancers Union and a coalition of 25 independent film and media groups are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and congressional members across the country to support its members by ensuring that any replenishment to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) includes stipulations that contracted film workers in need will qualify for funding, Rafael Espinal, President of Freelancers Union, announced on Tuesday.

Freelancers were allowed to apply for PPP loans starting Friday, April 10, one week after applications opened to small businesses, offering a window of only four business days before the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that they were closing applications due to lack of funding.

The signatories as a group represent and support freelancers in independent media who have been particularly hard hit. More than 80% of freelancers surveyed by Freelancers Union reported that they had already lost thousands of dollars in wages because of the COVID-19 shutdowns, with no reprieve for paying ongoing business expenses.

The PPP has the potential to offer a critical financial lifeline to America’s freelance and self-employed workers by providing forgivable loans to cover payroll and business expenses. Unfortunately, with insufficient federal funds allocated and rules set up to favor larger businesses, freelancers have not been able to gain access to this essential funding.

“A significant number of independent media makers and documentary filmmakers operate as freelancers,” said Simon Kilmurry, executive director of the International Documentary Association in a statement. “We have heard from thousands of those makers that their businesses have been shut down and that they have been shut out of the initial round of PPP. It is imperative that any new federal aid under PPP prioritize freelancers.”

“I have heard from freelancers across the country who have lost gigs due to COVID-19,”Espinal added.”They’re unsure of how they will be able to pay the bills and the majority have yet to receive any of the relief created in the CARES ACT. We need to ensure that the Paycheck Protection Program includes the millions of independent workers that drive our cities and country forward.”

Actions the coalition is urging congress to take include:

Earmark funding specifically for self-employed and independent contractors, who are underbanked and underserved by government relief programs Set aside and guarantee 50% of loans for minority sole proprietors Require SBA lenders to process all applications, banning rules that require existing relationships with lending institutions Open the next round of funding first to independent workers and self-employed individuals Require SBA to publish data on the size of businesses receiving loans, including a breakout of loans awarded to self-employed and independent contractors

57 million freelancers make up the country’s workforce and contribute an estimated $1 trillion to its GDP.

See the letter in full below:

April 21, 2020

Letter to Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell

CC: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Re: Replenishing PPP funds to support self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Today we are facing the greatest crisis to the freelance workforce in modern history. Freelancers — including self-employed, sole proprietors, and other independent workers — comprise over 57 million of America’s workforce and contribute an estimated $1 trillion to its GDP. Freelancers are among the hardest hit by COVID-19 closures.

The signatories as a group represent and support freelancers in independent media who have been particularly hard hit, even as their work is so vital. Freelancers Union found that more than 80% of the freelancers surveyed reported that they had already lost thousands of dollars in wages because of the COVID-19 shutdowns, with no reprieve for paying ongoing business expenses.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has the potential to offer a critical financial lifeline to America’s freelance and self-employed workers by providing forgivable loans to cover payroll and business expenses. Unfortunately, with insufficient federal funds allocated and rules set up to favor larger businesses, freelancers have not been able to gain access to this essential funding.

Freelancers were allowed to apply for PPP loans starting Friday, April 10, one week after applications opened to small businesses, offering a window of only four business days before the SBA announced that they were closing applications because funds were exhausted. During this time, freelancers struggled to connect with banks who were already overwhelmed with hundreds of thousands of loans from larger business applicants. Freelancers without dedicated business banking accounts were unable to find reputable lenders, as the majority of SBA-approved lenders were only processing loans for their existing business customers. Further, freelancers who are minorities or live in rural areas faced additional barriers to access. Finally, on Tuesday night, the SBA issued new rules for freelance applicants requiring the completion of a 2019 Form 1040, Schedule C, which many freelancers have not yet completed due to the extension of the IRS’ filing deadline.

These measures have effectively shut freelancers out of PPP loans. We need to do more.

We urge the federal government to replenish SBA funding for PPP loans and institute measures to ensure that freelancers in film and media are able to access funding. Specifically:

Freelancers in media are being left out of critical government relief efforts. We must expeditiously put forward policies that include the millions of these independent workers that drive our cities and country forward.

Rafael Espinal

President and Executive Director, Freelancers Union

Wendy Levy

Executive Director, The Alliance for Media Arts and Culture

Justine Nagan

Executive Director, American Documentary

Leo Chaing, Grace Lee

Co-founders, A-Doc

Ken Ikeda

CEO, Association of Independents in Radio

Paula Smith Arrigoni

Executive Director, Bay Area Video Coalition

Brown Girls Doc Mafia

Bonni Cohen, Lisa Kleiner Chanoff, Megan Gelstein

Catapult Film Fund

Stephen Gong

Executive Director, Center for Asian American Media

Documentary Producers Alliance

Maxyne Franklin,

Director, Doc Society

Orly Ravid

Founder / Co-Executive Director, The Film Collaborative

Josh Welsh

President, Film Independent

Marcia Smith

President, Firelight Media

FWD-Doc (Documentary Filmmakers with Disabilities)

Simon Kilmurry

Executive Director, International Documentary Association

Jolene Pinder

Executive Director, Kartemquin Films

Producers Guild of America

Lucy Mukerjee, Themba Bhebhe, Paul Struthers, Hussain Currimbhoy

Co-Founders, Programmers of Colour Collective

Jessica Devaney

Co-founder, Queer Producers Network

Jill Tidman

Executive Director, Redford Center

Keri Putnam

Executive Director, Sundance Institute

Shirley Alfaro

Executive Director, Third Coast International Audio Festival

Amy Hobby

Executive Director, Tribeca Film Institute

Debra Zimmerman

Executive Director, Women Make Movies

Bryn Mooser

CEO, XTR Films