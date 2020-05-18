Indigo Girls Documentary Slated for Early 2021 Release

Folk rock musicians the Indigo Girls are getting the first documentary film of their 30-plus year career thanks to director Alexandria Bombach and Multitude Films.

The film doesn’t have a specific release date or title, and Bombach said in a statement it will be completed in “early 2021.” The Indigo Girls release their 15th studio album, “Look Long,” on May 22.

Since forming the band in 1985, Indigo Girls duo Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have become global queer icons and received awards for both their musical talents and social activism. The pair won a best contemporary folk recording Grammy Award in 1991 for their song “Hammer and a Nail” and received a Pell Award For Lifetime Achievement in the Arts in 2019. Their eponymous second studio album went double platinum in 1989.

The documentary will include “nearly forty years of video archive that has been locked away in Amy’s basement,” including tapes and film reels that capture everything from her early days of performance to the Indigo Girls’ late-night TV appearances and tour dates.

Producers Kathlyn Horan and Jessica Devaney will join the production. Park City, Utah-based Impact Partners Film Services will partially finance the film. Past films Impact Partners has financed include “Icarus,” “The Cove,” and most recently, Mr. Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

“Indigo Girls are unlike any other band, they mean so much to their fans,” Bombach said. “I think a film about these two incredible women is needed right now… I know if it already existed, I’d be watching it.”

In a tweet Friday, the Indigo Girls posted a rare behind the scenes clip of their recording process, and filmmaker Bombach is seen in the background documenting their work in the studio.

When we were making our new album, Look Long in Jan 2019, we did some of the work at John Reynolds’ London studio. In this scene, Emily is working on harmony vocals for Amy's song, 'Howl at the Moon". pic.twitter.com/gSz9zq1Avv — Indigo Girls (@Indigo_Girls) May 15, 2020

Even when we have the parts worked out before hand, we can still play around with other options and fine tune them. Alexandria Bombach is in the background shooting footage for a documentary….pardon the dark view. — Indigo Girls (@Indigo_Girls) May 15, 2020