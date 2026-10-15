Al Pacino to Receive SAG’s Life Achievement Award

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Al Pacino will receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the 33rd annual Actor Awards in February, SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday.

Over his near-60-year career, Pacino has won an Academy Award, two Tonys, two Emmys and two Actor Awards. His previous lifetime-achievement honors include an AFI Life Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award.

He has been nominated for three Actor Awards for his TV performances in “Angels in America,” “You Don’t Know Jack” and “Phil Spector,” winning for the first two. His only individual Actor Award nomination for a film performance came for “The Irishman” in 2020, though he also received noms as part of the ensemble casts of that film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “House of Gucci.”