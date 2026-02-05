AMPAS Creates Academy Studios, Promotes Jennifer Davidson

Jennifer Davidson has been promoted to Chief Marketing, Communications and Content Officer for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Academy CEO Bill Kramer made the announcement on Thursday.
Davidson’s new position will expand on her current role of leading marketing and audience development, communications, digital/social and creative brand strategy for all areas of the Academy, including the Academy Museum, the Oscars and Academy Studios, a new production arm “responsible for organization-wide digital projects and initiatives—from member and industry interviews, videos, livestreams and podcasts—that embody the Academy’s mission, voice and cultural identity,” according to a statement provided by the Academy.
“The establishment of Academy Studios allows us to preserve film’s rich history for future generations, while creating fresh and exciting ways to engage new audiences around cinema,” Davidson said via statement. “I am thrilled about the opportunity to honor our past while elevating our future.”
Also via statement, Kramer said: “As we evolve the Academy to reach a larger and more global audience, we are thrilled to elevate [Davidson] to this vital new role. Jen’s creative vision, along with the development of our new Academy Studios production team, will allow us to celebrate filmmakers and filmmaking on a greater scale, discover new ways to showcase our talented members, and continue to promote the exceptional work of our Academy Museum and Academy Collection.”
The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 and will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. Earlier this week, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced additions to this year’s Oscars production team: Rob Paine returns as a co-executive producer with Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall serving as producers. Hamish Hamilton will direct the ceremony, which will air live on ABC and steam on Hulu.
Best Picture
-
One Battle After AnotherProbability: 66.67% Up: 16.67%
Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Wins: GG, Critics Choice
“One Battle After Another” marks the third consecutive Best Picture nominee for director Paul Thomas Anderson following “Licorice Pizza” and “Phantom Thread.”
-
SinnersProbability: 33% Up: 23.00%
Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
22 other films this century have gotten the same Best Picture nominations and wins as “Sinners.” Only one (“The King’s Speech”) won Best Picture. That being said, Two of the three films that previously held the nomination record (“All About Eve” and “Titanic”) won Best Picture.
-
Marty SupremeProbability: 25% Up: 15.91%
Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Timothée Chalamet has now starred in eight Best Picture nominees across the past 10 Academy Awards ceremonies.
-
FrankensteinProbability: 25% Up: 15.00%
Nominations: Oscars, SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Eight other films this century have gotten the same Best Picture nominations and wins as “Frankenstein.” Two (“Million Dollar Baby” and “CODA”) won the Oscar despite missing at the BAFTAs.
-
HamnetProbability: 20% Up: 3.33%
Nominations: Oscars, SAG, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Wins: GG
There are five films this century that, like “Hamnet,” got nominations at the Actor Awards, PGAs and BAFTAs, won Best Drama at the Globes and lost Best Picture at Critics Choice. Only one (“Moonlight”) won Best Picture at the Oscars.
-
Train DreamsProbability: 1% No change: 0%
Nominations: Oscars, PGA, Critics Choice
Joel Edgerton last starred in a Best Picture nominee in 2012 (“Zero Dark Thirty”)
-
Sentimental ValueProbability: 1% No change: 0%
Nominations: Oscars, BAFTA, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” picked up nominations for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay, but it was not recognized in Best Picture or any acting categories.
-
The Secret AgentProbability: 1% No change: 0%
Nominations: Oscars, GG
Last year, “I’m Still Here” became the first Brazilian film and the first Portuguese-speaking film nominated for Best Picture. “The Secret Agent” is now the second.
-
F1Probability: 1% No change: 0%
Nominations: Oscars, PGA
Read TheWrap’s coverage with the team behind “F1” here
-
BugoniaProbability: 1% No change: 0%
Nominations: Oscars, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
“Bugonia” marks Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s third collaboration (following “The Favourite” and “Poor Things”) to get a Best Picture nomination.