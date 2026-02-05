AMPAS Creates Academy Studios, Promotes Jennifer Davidson

Jennifer Davidson has been promoted to Chief Marketing, Communications and Content Officer for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Academy CEO Bill Kramer made the announcement on Thursday.

Davidson’s new position will expand on her current role of leading marketing and audience development, communications, digital/social and creative brand strategy for all areas of the Academy, including the Academy Museum, the Oscars and Academy Studios, a new production arm “responsible for organization-wide digital projects and initiatives—from member and industry interviews, videos, livestreams and podcasts—that embody the Academy’s mission, voice and cultural identity,” according to a statement provided by the Academy.

Jennifer Davidson (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

“The establishment of Academy Studios allows us to preserve film’s rich history for future generations, while creating fresh and exciting ways to engage new audiences around cinema,” Davidson said via statement. “I am thrilled about the opportunity to honor our past while elevating our future.”

Also via statement, Kramer said: “As we evolve the Academy to reach a larger and more global audience, we are thrilled to elevate [Davidson] to this vital new role. Jen’s creative vision, along with the development of our new Academy Studios production team, will allow us to celebrate filmmakers and filmmaking on a greater scale, discover new ways to showcase our talented members, and continue to promote the exceptional work of our Academy Museum and Academy Collection.”

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 and will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. Earlier this week, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced additions to this year’s Oscars production team: Rob Paine returns as a co-executive producer with Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall serving as producers. Hamish Hamilton will direct the ceremony, which will air live on ABC and steam on Hulu.