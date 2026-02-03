Oscars Unveil Production Team, Director and Writing Staff for 2026 Ceremony

The Oscars have revealed key members of its production team for the 2025 awards ceremony, airing on March 15.

Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced the additions to the team Monday. Rob Paine will return as a co-executive producer with Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall serving as producers. Hamish Hamilton will direct the ceremony.

The 98th Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC and stream live on Hulu Sunday, March 15 with Conan O’Brien returning as host.

Many members from the writing staff have worked closely with O’Brien over the years, including for the awards show last year. Writers for this year’s show include Amberia Allen, José Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Todd Levin, Jon Macks, Conan O’Brien, Matt O’Brien, Agathe Panaretos and Mike Sweeney.

Sweeney has worked with O’Brien since his “Late Night” days in the mid 1990s and joined the writing staff for the 2025 ceremony. Arroyo served as a writer for the comedian for 18 years, while Kiley wrote for O’Brien for 27 years.

Jeff Ross and Sweeney will return as producers for the show for the second time.

Michael Bearden will come back to the awards ceremony as the music director. Production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz will also return for the 98th ceremony.

The Oscars set Mandy Moore as supervising choreographer for the ceremony. Her credits include “La La Land,” Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, “Dancing with the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” This is her third consecutive year working on the Oscars.

The 98th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and Hulu.