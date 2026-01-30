Oscars Will Broadcast Only 2 Best Original Song Nominees’ Live Performances

Only two of this year’s Best Original Song nominees will be performed live during the 98th Academy Awards telecast. The change marks a stark difference from modern Oscar broadcasts, where all or most of the song nominees were featured.

In a letter sent to music nominees and obtained by Variety, the Academy said live performances will be limited to “Golden” from the animated musical “KPop Demon Hunters” and “I Lied to You,” performed by actor Miles Caton, from the vampire drama “Sinners.” TheWrap has confirmed Variety’s report.

Executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan and producer Taryn Hurd cited time constraints and structural changes to the telecast as the reasons for eliminating the three other nominees: Diane Warren’s “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless,” Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner’s title song from “Train Dreams” and “Sweet Dreams of Joy” by Nicholas Pike from “Viva Verdi!”

The songs will be featured in a clip package, according to the letter.

“Each nominated song will be introduced through a bespoke package built from footage of the film it was written for, grounding the song firmly in its cinematic purpose,” the producers said the letter. “Where appropriate, these packages may also include select behind-the-scenes elements that offer insight into the songwriting process and creative intent.”

The live performances of songs is an Oscar tradition dating back to the 1940s. But the Academy has eliminated the element from the telecast before, such as in 1989 and 2011, when there were fewer than five nominees.

The new move follows a decision last year by the Academy to forgo the performances of all five nominated songs, favoring instead a clip package. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande did perform a medley of music from “Wicked.”

The 98th Academy Awards will air live March 15 and will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.